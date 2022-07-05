scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
IRCTC offers 11-day tour package for religious spots, check details here

The Railways has put on track "Swadesh Darshan Train", having both AC and non-AC coaches, for the journey.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2022 12:33:32 pm
Tour will be covered through Swadesh Darshan Train (Twitter pic/@VSReddy_MP)

Indian Railways has announced a new tour package for major religious places across central India.

The IRCTC Shirdi and Jyotirlinga tour, costing Rs 18,450 per person for standard and Rs 29,620 for comfort category, will cover Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Dwarikadhish Mandir and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga in Dwarika, Somnath Jyotirlinga in Somnatha and Shirdi Sai and Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga in Manmad in 11 days and 10 nights.

Three meals and night stay are included in the package.

The Railways has put on track “Swadesh Darshan Train”, having both AC and non-AC coaches, for the journey, beginning from October 10 to 20 from Darbhnaga and bookings can be made both through the online and offline mode.

As per the itinerary, there will be a two-day stay at Ujjain from October 12 to 14, one-day at Somnath on 15th, two-day at Dwarika from 16th to 17th and one-day each in Shirdi and Nashik on October 18 and 19.

Last month, IRCTC had announced another 18-day ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ through a “Special Bharat Gaurav” tourist train from June 21. It will cover the places associated with the life of Lord Rama and also connect India and Nepal.

It will cover Ayodhya, Nandigram, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shringaverpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam.

The Railways, since the past few years, have been bringing out religious tourist packages to promote cultural and religious places in the country.

