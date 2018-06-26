IRCTC offers 10-day trip to Bangkok, Pattaya; check details here

IRCTC Tourism: The 10 days and nine nights trip–covering Bangkok, Pattaya, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore–will start on August 11. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) IRCTC Tourism: The 10 days and nine nights trip–covering Bangkok, Pattaya, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore–will start on August 11. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The IRCTC, the travel and tourism arm of Indian railways, is offering an all-inclusive package tour to Southeast Asia from Mumbai. The 10 days and nine nights “Best of Asia” trip–covering Bangkok, Pattaya, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore–will start on August 11, 2018, IRCTC Tourism said on its website. IRCTC train ticket reservations new rules: 10 things to know

Here is all you need to know about the trip to Southeast Asia:

IRCTC: What does the 10-day trip to Southeast Asia package cost?

The fare for the tour package starts at Rs 1,20,090 per person on single occupancy basis. On the double/triple sharing basis, the trip is priced at Rs 99,790 per person. For those travelling with kids (2-11 years), the cost will be Rs 85,890 with bed and Rs 73,190 without a bed. The booking can be done here. IRCTC Tourism offers 7-day trip to Ladakh, check details here

What all things are included in the IRCTC package?

Package Includes:

Return economy class airfare Ex- Mumbai (Air India : BOM – BKK//SIN- BOM).

One way economy class airfare Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur on Air Asia.

Kuala Lumpur to Singapore transfer by road in AC deluxe bus.

02 Nights accommodation in 3 star category Hotel at Pattaya.

02 Nights accommodation in 3 star category Hotel at Bangkok.

02 Nights accommodation in 3 star category Hotel at Kuala Lumpur.

03 Nights accommodation in 3 star category Hotel at Singapore.

Singapore, Malaysia & Thailand Visa Fees.

Daily breakfasts, lunches & dinners

All Airport Transfers and sight-seeing in AC Deluxe coaches.

In addition, the package includes sightseeing with entrance charges.

Pattaya: Alcazar Show, Coral Island Tour, Nong Nooch Village.

Bangkok: Bangkok City Tour, Safari World & Marine Park, Chhaopharaya River Cruise

Kuala Lumpur: Batu Caves, Putrajaya City Tour, Kuala Lumpur City Tour.

Singapore: Singapore City Tour (Including Merlion Park; Singapore Flyer), Sentosa Island, Singapore Zoo, Dens by the Bay & Universal Studio.

The package also includes a 500 ML water bottle, travel insurance for the passengers below the age of 70 years, services of a professional and friendly English speaking tour guide and escort, and taxes.

IRCTC Tour Itinerary

The 10-day trip will start from Mumbai and will be followed by two nights in Pattaya, Bangkok and Malaysia, respectively. It will also have three nights in Singapore.

IRCTC: What is the cancellation policy?

For cancellation of your ticket, please log in to your account, select the tour confirmation number of the ticket you wish to cancel and cancel your ticket from your booked history online. Cancellation of your ticket is possible only on the website http://www.irctctourism.com, and is not possible on PRS counters. If the user wishes to cancel his ticket, cancellation rules for International Packages are as under:

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd