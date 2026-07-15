New IRCTC website beta version to go live at 9 PM today: Here’s how to access it

IRCTC's new beta website is set to go live at 9 PM today (Image: Ministry of Railways)

New IRCTC website launched: IRCTC’s new beta website is set to go live at 9 PM today. Last month, during his visit to Jaipur’s Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while interacting with students, announced that the revamped IRCTC website would be launched in July.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the beta version of IRCTC’s new website will allow users to experience its new look and feel and share feedback on its features and overall user experience.

Launched in 2002, the IRCTC website currently handles an average of around 14.5 lakh train ticket bookings every day, making it one of the busiest online ticketing platforms in the country.