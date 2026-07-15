New IRCTC website beta version to go live at 9 PM today: Here’s how to access it

IRCTC's new beta website goes live at 9 PM today. Here's how to access the portal and explore its upgraded booking features.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Jul 15, 2026 07:33 PM IST
IRCTC's new beta website is set to go live at 9 PM today (Image: Ministry of Railways)IRCTC's new beta website is set to go live at 9 PM today (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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New IRCTC website launched: IRCTC’s new beta website is set to go live at 9 PM today. Last month, during his visit to Jaipur’s Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while interacting with students, announced that the revamped IRCTC website would be launched in July.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the beta version of IRCTC’s new website will allow users to experience its new look and feel and share feedback on its features and overall user experience.

Launched in 2002, the IRCTC website currently handles an average of around 14.5 lakh train ticket bookings every day, making it one of the busiest online ticketing platforms in the country.

Indian Railways rolls out new IRCTC beta website

The national transporter said the beta version will allow users to share feedback on the new website’s features. The feedback will help identify areas for improvement, which will be incorporated in future updates to further enhance the customer experience.

New IRCTC beta website to be accessible from 9 PM

The beta version of new IRCTC Website can be accessed at the link: https://www.irctc.co.in/eticket/. The link to the beta version is also provided on the existing website on the homepage.

According to Railways, IRCTC has made four major improvements in the beta version:

  • Captcha: No unnecessary captchas. No unnecessary pop ups. No flashing graphics. No distracting elements.
  • Seat availability: Visible across all classes.
  • Faster checkout: Reduction in the number of steps to book
  • Easier repeat booking: Saved passenger details.

The national transporter also said that the new IRCTC website will be integrated with the upcoming Passenger Reservation System (PRS). Since the Passenger Reservation engine is also being revamped in parallel, the fully functional new IRCTC portal will be available in a few weeks, it added.

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“In parallel, we are revamping the decades old Passenger Reservation engine that powers the various train booking apps. This required extensive work, because the system had to be operated throughout this journey of upgradation. We will launch the new Passenger Reservation engine also very soon,” it said.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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