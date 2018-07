IRCTC menu on Rajdhani trains: Check the full list

IRCTC menu on Rajdhani trains IRCTC menu on Rajdhani trains

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to introduce various changes in its menu from July 15. The revamped rationalised meals are a part of several reform measures undertaken by the Railways in its attempt to address passenger grievances and enhance the quality of food served in trains.

In other reforms, IRCTC earlier decided to live stream food preparation that will allow passengers to view how the food served to them in trains is prepared and packaged at various base kitchens of the national transporter. It also launched an app called ‘Menu On Rails’ where passengers can check MRP of food served in trains online.

Here’s what Indian railways has to offer for Rajdhani passengers travelling in 2A/3A or chair car (CC)

2A/3A/CC



MENU WELCOME DRINK (2A/3A/CC)

–Nimbu Paani (200 ml Branded Branded Nimbu Paani in Tetra pack)

-Refreshing Tissue

MENU MORNING TEA (2A/3A/CC)



-Biscuit -2 Biscuit (Marie)

-Tea Coffee kit

-1 Sugar/ Sugar-free Sachet (07 gms)

-1 Coffee (1.5-2 gms) or Tea Bag (2 gms)

-1 Milk creamer Sachet (5 gms)

MENU BREAKFAST (2A/3A/CC)

Item



Veg. Dish

-2 Stuffed Paratha & Branded curd (100 gms each) & Pickle

-2 Kulcha chana & Branded curd (100 gms each) & pickle (15 gms)

-2 Besan Chila with chutney & branded curd (100 gms each) & pickle (15 gms)

-2 Veg. Cutlet (50 gms each) with finger chips & boiled veg. (25 gms)

-2Veg. Cutlet (50 gms each)

-paneer-a-la-keive (30 gms) with finger chips & boiled veg. (25 gms)

-Dhokla (100 gms) with chutney and Mirch (30 gms) poha (100 gms) with chutney (30 gms)

-(2) Idly/ Rice Pongal/ Rava upma (100 gms) &Onion Uttapam (100 gms) & Medu Vada (30 gms) with Sambar (100 gms) & Coconut chutney (40 gms)

Non-Veg. Dish

-Capsicum/ Onion/ Tomato Omelette of 2 eggs with finger chips & boiled veg. (25 gms)

Accompaniment items (anyone as per the travel Zone)

-2 slice white/ Brown bread (50 gms)

-1 Marmalade/ Jam Sachet (15 gms)

-1 Butter chiplet (08-10 gms)

-1 Pickle Sachet (15 gms)

-1 Salt & Pepper Sachet (each)

Tea/ Coffee

1 kit*

*Tea/ Coffee kit as in Morning Tea

MENU FOR LUNCH/ DINNER (2A/3A/CC)



Item

Veg Soup

-Soup sticks-02 (20 gms packed) branded with veg kabab/ Mini Idli/ Vada (50 gms) & Butter chiplet (8-10 gms)

Soup (150 ml)

-Cream of Tomato/ Veg. Soup/ Mushroom Soup/ Sweetcorn Soup

Basmati Rice

-Plain rice/ Jeera rice/ Matar pulao/ Fried rice (100 gms).

Paratha/ roti

-4 Plain Roti/2 Paratha/ 4 Rumali Roti / 4 Poori (100 gms) /Extra rice in place of Roti.

Dal

-Dal Tadka/ Kabuli Chana/ Rajma/ Dal Makhani/ Chana Dal/Choley/ Ghia chana Dal (150 gms)

Accompaniment items

-1 Branded Curd (100 gms)

-1 Pickle Sachet (15 gms)

-1 Salt & Pepper Sachet (each)

Veg dish (any one as per the travel Zone)

-Mix Veg

-Aloo Gobhi

-Bharwa Bhindi

-Capsicum

-Aloo posto

-Vegetable Poriyal

-Kadai paneer

-paneer Do Pyaza paneer

-Navratan Korma

-Matar paneer (paneer-70 gms)

-Palak paneer

-Veg. Kootu- 150.

-Dum aloo kashmere- 150 gms

-Veg. Jalfarezi- 150.

-Shahi paneer-150g (paneer (70 gms)

-Veg. Kofta

-Malai Kofta

Non-Veg. Dish (any one as per the travel Zone)

-Fish Moily

-Dahi Mach

-Fish Curry – 150 gms

-Chicken Butter masala- 150 gms( Chicken 100 gms)

-Chicken Manchurian

-Chettinadu Chicken

-Chicken Dish- 150 gms chicken (100 gms)

-Murg Jalfarezi- 150 gms( Chicken 100 gms)

Desert Course Branded (any one as per the travel Zone)

-Branded Ice cream (90 ml)

-Kulfi (60 ml)

-Payasam

-Kala Jamun

-(2) Rasgulla

-Sri Khand (100 gms)

MENU FOR EVENING TEA (2A/3A/CC)

1 Salted/ Masala Peanuts/ Roasted Gram Chana (25-30 gms)

1 Veg. Sandwich triangle (60 gms)

1 Samosa/Cheese patties/Kachori/Khasta kachori/Vada Pav/Masala Vada/Bread pakoda/Aloo bonda/patties/Medu pakoda (50 gms)(HOT SNACKS)

1 Indian Mithai/ Motichoor Laddoo/ Dhoda/ Balushahi/Sandesh/Mysore paak.(30 gms)

1 Tomato ketchup Sachet (15 gms)

1 Tea/Coffee kit (Sugar/ sugar-free Sachet, Coffee or Tea bag, Milk cream Sachet)

