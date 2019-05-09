IRCTC launches Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train, check details here

Toggle Menu
IRCTC Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train 2019 Schedule, Package, Price: The train will begin its journey on May 20 from Madurai and will reach Goa the following day and it will also cover Hyderabad, Puri, Kolkata and Kerala before reaching its starting point Madurai on May 31.

The package doesn’t include the entrance fee for monuments, a service fee of tour guide and anything which is not mentioned in the inclusions.

IRCTC Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train 2019: The Indian Railways has launched the Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train for passengers to visit all the important tourist places in the country like Goa, Hyderabad, Puri, Konark and Kolkata among others within 11 days.

The train will begin its journey on May 20 from Madurai and will travel from Goa to cover Hyderabad, Puri, Kolkata and Kerala before reaching its starting point Madurai on May 31.

indian railways, irctc, bharat darshan special tourist train, madurai, goa, puri, kerala, india news, indian express
The bookings of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Trains is available online on the IRCTC website.

According to the package, a person has to pay Rs 10,395 for the all-inclusive tour package (including GST). The package includes train journey by sleeper class, night stay at Dharmashalas/Hall/Dormitories on multi sharing basis, morning tea/coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner and 1 litre drinking water per day. Along with this, the passengers will also be provided with non AC road transfers and tour escort on the train.

The bookings of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Trains is available online on the IRCTC website and can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

