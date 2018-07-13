Kangra Valley Railway: Check train schedule and other details

The Kangra Valley Railway was commissioned in 1929 is famous among nature lovers and religious crowds. The Kangra Valley Railway was commissioned in 1929 is famous among nature lovers and religious crowds.

The Kangra Valley Railway lies in the sub-Himalayan region of Kangra Valley and is a part of India’s only five ‘toy trains’. Covering a distance of 164 km, the Kangra Valley Railway runs from Pathankot in Punjab, to Joginder Nagar in Himachal Pradesh. Also Read: IRCTC menu on Rajdhani trains: Check the full list

The railway line which is a part of the Firozpur division of Northern Railway was commissioned in 1929.

The Kangra Valley Railway reaches heights of nearly 4,000ft at the Ahju station and makes 33 scheduled stops – crosses a staggering 950 ornate bridges along its way.

This railway line is not just famous among nature lovers, but also for the religious ones. It was one of the last narrow gauge lines to be built in India, therefore steep ascents had to be avoided.



The line of Kangra Valley railway had to be diverted between Jawanwala Shahr and Guler into higher grounds along a new reservoir due to the construction of a new line. In 1973, the line between these two stations and Anur, Jagatpur and Mangwal station were abandoned. However, three years later, they opened with new alignments.

Train schedule and fares Pathankot-Joginder Nagar: PBJ-Dep: Pathankot (2.15 AM) Arr: Jogindernagar (11.25 AM) PBJ-Joginder Nagar (8.00 AM) Arr: Pathankot (5.30 PM) Fare: Ordinary Rs. 27 Kangra Queen: Dep: Pathankot (8.20 AM) hr: Palampur (12.15 PM) Dep: Palampur (1.45 PM) Arr: Pathankot (6.45 PM) Fare: Ist Class Rs.330/- Chair Car Rs.310/- 2nd Class Rs.190 Pathankot-Baijnath: (lPB) Dep: Pathankot (4.10 AM) Arr: Baijnath (10.45 AM), (2PB) Dep: Baijnath (4.20 PM) Arr:Pathankot (10.40 PM)

(7PB)Dep: Pathankot (4.00 PM) Arr: Baijnath (10.30 PM), (8PB)Dep: Baijnath (5.35 PM) Arr: Pathankot (11.55 PM) Fare: Ordinary Rs.25 Pathankot-Joginder Nagar: (3PBJ)Dep: Pathankot (10.55 AM) Arr: Joginder Nagar (6.25 PM) (4PBJ)Dep: Joginder Nagar (12.20 PM) Arr: Pathankot (10.30 PM) Fare: Ordinary Rs.271 Pathankot- Jawalamukhi: (lP)Dep: Pathankot (5.45 PM) Arr: Jawalamukhi (9.45 PM) (2JP)Dep: Jawalamukhi (4.50 AM) Arr: Pathankot (8.30 AM) Fare: Ordinary Rs.15Luxury trains are also available. However, at present, reservation of seats is not available in this section, therefore the tourists need to depend on their luck for a good seat.

