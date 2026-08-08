IRCTC Japan tour: 10-day trip from Delhi with bullet train ride, package starts at Rs 3.46 lakh

4 min readUpdated: Aug 9, 2026 02:18 PM IST
IRCTC Japan tour package from Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a 10-day Japan tour package from Delhi, which includes a ride on a bullet train. During the tour, travellers will visit seven Japanese cities – Tokyo, Hakone, Hamamatsu, Kyoto, Osaka, Nara and Hiroshima.
According to IRCTC, passengers will travel from Delhi to Tokyo, the capital of Japan, by flight from Delhi International Airport Terminal. The nine-night, ten-day tour will start on September 6 and end on September 15.
IRCTC Japan tour package from Delhi: Flight details
According to IRCTC, the tour will begin with an All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight from Delhi to Tokyo (HND) on September 6, 2026. Flight NH838 is scheduled to depart Delhi at 6:00 PM and arrive in Tokyo at 5:55 AM the next day.
The return flight, NH837, will depart Tokyo (HND) at 11:10 AM on September 15 and arrive in Delhi at 4:30 PM.
However, the IRCTC said the flight schedule is indicative and subject to change based on the airline’s operational feasibility. The airline and timings are not yet confirmed and may change when the itinerary is finalised, it stated.
IRCTC Japan tour package from Delhi: Places to visit
As part of the IRCTC Japan tour, travellers will visit several popular attractions across seven cities. The itinerary includes:
- Tokyo: Asakusa Temple, Nakamise Dori, Imperial Palace, Tokyo Tower, Ueno Park, Odaiba and TeamLab Planets.
- Hakone and Mt Fuji: Mt. Fuji 5th Station, Owakudani Valley, Hakone Ropeway and Hakone Pirate Ship.
- Nagoya: Toyota Museum and SCMAGLEV Railway Park.
- Kyoto: Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, Kinkaku-ji Temple and Fushimi Inari Taisha.
- Nara: Nara Deer Park and Todai-ji Temple.
- Osaka: Osaka Castle Park.
- Hiroshima: Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and Miyajima Island, including Itsukushima Shrine.
- Tokyo: On the final sightseeing day, the itinerary also includes Tokyo Skytree (350m).
The IRCTC tour package also includes bullet train journeys from Shin-Osaka to Hiroshima (on September 13) and from Hiroshima to Tokyo (on September 14).
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IRCTC Japan tour package from Delhi price
The IRCTC Japan tour package from Delhi is available at different prices depending on the accommodation option. The triple-sharing package costs around Rs 3.46 lakh (Rs 3,45,999) per person, while the twin and double-sharing package costs Rs 3,49,999. The single-occupancy package costs Rs 4,73,999.
For children aged 5 to 11 years, the package costs Rs 2,92,499 with a bed and Rs 2,63,999 without a bed.
Japan Ex Delhi Tour Package: Details & Cost
Package Details
DESTINATIONS COVERED
Tokyo, Hakone, Hamamatsu, Kyoto, Osaka, Nara & Hiroshima
DURATION
09 Nights / 10 Days
DEPARTURE DATES
06.09.2026 to 15.09.2026
TRAVEL MODE / MEAL PLAN
By Flight · AP (All-inclusive Plan)
Package Cost Per Person (₹, incl. TCS)
Child with Bed (5-11y)₹2,92,499
Child without Bed (5-11y)₹2,63,999
Flight Details
All Nippon: NH838 (DEL → HND)
1800 Hrs → 0555 Hrs (+1)
Date: 06.09.2026
All Nippon: NH837 (HND → DEL)
1110 Hrs → 1630 Hrs
Date: 15.09.2026
⚠️ Flight schedule is indicative and subject to change per airline's operational feasibility.
⚠️ Airlines are not confirmed yet; schedule and airlines may change on finalization.
Flight timings are subject to change. IRCTC will try to complete the itinerary and sightseeing, but any change in flight timings may shorten the itinerary — IRCTC will not be held responsible for the same.
Source: IRCTC
IRCTC Japan tour from Delhi: What does the package include?
According to IRCTC, the tour package includes return economy-class airfare, accommodation in 4-star hotels, Japan tourist visa fees, daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, and airport transfers and sightseeing in AC coaches. It also covers sightseeing entrance charges, travel insurance for passengers below 70 years, the services of an English-speaking tour guide and all applicable taxes.
IRCTC Japan tour from Delhi: What does the package exclude?
The IRCTC added that package excludes any increase in airfare, urgent visa charges and overseas medical insurance. Passengers will also have to pay any increase in airport taxes, fuel surcharge and visa fees. Meals are provided as per the set menu, with no menu choice available, while room service will be charged separately.
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The cost of excursions, sightseeing, entrance fees and local guides not included in the itinerary, along with tips for drivers, waiters, guides and representatives, is also excluded. Any increase in the exchange rate that raises transportation or land arrangement costs may also be charged to passengers, IRCTC said.
Personal expenses such as laundry, wine, mineral water and food or drinks not included in the regular menu are also excluded. Anything not specifically mentioned under the package inclusions will have to be paid for separately.
Japan Visa: Booking Checklist & Document Requirements
6 Months
Minimum passport validity required
2% TCS
Deposited to Income Tax; refundable per IT norms
2 Photos
45mm x 45mm, glossy, white background
Before Booking: Mandatory Checks
1
Passport must have minimum 6 months validity from the date of return to India.
2
2% TCS deposited in client's Income Tax document; refundable via IT department per norms.
3
PAN card mandatory for all travelling passengers on international package bookings.
Core Visa Documents
1
Passport: Original, min. 6 months validity, 2 blank pages for visa stamp; attach old passports if any.
2
Visa Application Form: Duly filled and signed, printed 1 page front and back.
3
Photographs: 2 recent, glossy, 60-80% face coverage, white background, no border, 45mm x 45mm, not older than 3 months, not scanned/stapled/reused.
4
Covering Letter: On business letterhead (or plain paper if employed), stating name, designation, passport number, purpose & duration; signed with company stamp; addressed to Consulate General of Japan. State reason if applying for Multiple Entry Visa.
Financial Documents, by Employment Status
Self-Employed
Credit card statement (3 months)
Company & personal bank statement (6 months)
ITR (last 3 years)
Company balance sheet
Fixed deposits/investment proof
PAN card copy
Proof of occupation
Company registration certificate
Brief company profile
Articles of Memorandum (if MD/Director)
Employed
Leave sanction letter from employer
Salary slip
Retired
ITR for last 3 years (SARAL form)
Bank passbook/statements (6 months, 2 sets, bank-sealed)
Investment copies: FD, NSC, PPF, MIS, Govt Bonds etc.
Pension/Retirement order from last employer
Student
School/College Bona Fide Certificate
Student ID card issued by institution
Important Notes
1
IRCTC holds no responsibility for visa rejection by the embassy; documents are submitted exactly as provided by the client. No refund on rejection — treated as full cancellation.
2
Ensure passport is valid for minimum 6 months beyond the stay; complete ECNR/POE formalities.
3
2 passport-size photos and copy of passport & PAN card (signed) must be submitted to IRCTC within 3 days of booking.
Visa rejection = full cancellation, no refund. Submit all documents accurately and on time to avoid forfeiting your booking amount.
Source: IRCTC