IRCTC Japan tour: 10-day trip from Delhi with bullet train ride, package starts at Rs 3.46 lakh

IRCTC Japan tour package from Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a 10-day Japan tour package from Delhi, which includes a ride on a bullet train. During the tour, travellers will visit seven Japanese cities – Tokyo, Hakone, Hamamatsu, Kyoto, Osaka, Nara and Hiroshima.

According to IRCTC, passengers will travel from Delhi to Tokyo, the capital of Japan, by flight from Delhi International Airport Terminal. The nine-night, ten-day tour will start on September 6 and end on September 15.

IRCTC Japan tour package from Delhi: Flight details

According to IRCTC, the tour will begin with an All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight from Delhi to Tokyo (HND) on September 6, 2026. Flight NH838 is scheduled to depart Delhi at 6:00 PM and arrive in Tokyo at 5:55 AM the next day.