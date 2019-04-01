IRCTC Summer Special Trains 2019: Indian Railways’ full list of trains

Advertising

IRCTC Summer Special Trains List 2019: The Indian Railways is gearing up to roll out Summer Special Trains to make hassle-free trip for travellers and clear the extra rush during the holiday season.

The list of trains released by the Central Railway zone include weekly specials.

IRCTC Summer Special Trains List

The weekly list includes Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Barauni weekly special, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Varanasi weekly Suvidha specials, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Nagpur Weekly Specials, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Gorakhpur Weekly Superfast Specials, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Manduadih weekly specials and Pune- Manduadih weekly specials.

As per the Western Railway zone’s list, 19 Summer Special Trains, doing 390 trips, have been announced to manage the holiday rush.

These trains will start from Mumbai, Udhna, Ahmedabad, Gandhidham and Indore to various parts of the country like New Delhi, Jammu Tawi, Jaipur, Ajmer, Patna, Gorakhpur, Amritsar, Chappra, Agra, and Mangalore.

Some of these trains include the Mumbai Central-Lucknow Jn Weekly Superfast Suvidha Special Train, Mumbai Central-Lucknow Jn Weekly Superfast Special Train o­n Special Fare, and Bandra (T) – Jammu Tawi – WeeklyAC Super Fast Special train, among others.

On the other hand, the South Central Railway zone’s list include 26 Summer Special Trains which will run between Sambalpur – Banaswadi, and cover areas like Bargarh Rd, Bolangir, TilagarhJn, Kesinga, Raygada, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, among others.

The Southern Railway zone has announced the “Nilgiri” Summer special trains between Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam and back over Nilgiri Mountain Railway section. It will touch upon Kallar, Hillgrove, Coonoor, Wellinton, Aravankadu, Ketti, and Lovedale in its route.

To know more about these trains and the fares of the Summer Special Trains, go to http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/ and search for ‘Summer Special Trains’.