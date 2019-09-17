IRCTC cancelled trains list today: Check Indian Railways cancelled trains list here

The Indian Railways has released a list of trains which have been cancelled from September 17 to December 8, 2019. The list includes trains which ply daily, weekly, or 5-days or 6-days in a week. The list was released by the IRCTC. For further information about the cancelled trains, passengers can contact Railway Enquiry No. 139 or visit the Indian Railways website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/.

Here is a list of trains which stands cancelled today. To check the full list, visit https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/