IRCTC cancelled trains list today: Check Indian Railways cancelled trains list here

IRCTC Cancelled Trains List Today: The list was released by the IRCTC. For further information about the cancelled trains, passengers can contact Railway Enquiry No. 139 or visit the Indian Railways website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/.

The list includes trains which ply daily, weekly, or 5-days or 6-days in a week.

The Indian Railways has released a list of trains which have been cancelled from September 17 to December 8, 2019. The list includes trains which ply daily, weekly, or 5-days or 6-days in a week. The list was released by the IRCTC. For further information about the cancelled trains, passengers can contact Railway Enquiry No. 139 or visit the Indian Railways website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/.

Here is a list of trains which stands cancelled today. To check the full list, visit https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/

