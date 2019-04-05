IRCTC Indian Railways cancelled trains list: Check here

IRCTC Indian Railways Cancelled Trains List: The Indian Railways released a list of trains which have been cancelled until April 15, 2019, due to undergoing infrastructural work and maintenance work. The list includes trains which ply daily, weekly, or 5-days or 6-days in a week. The list was released by the Northern Railway division of the organisation.

For further information about the cancelled trains, passengers can contact Railway Enquiry No. 139 or visit the Indian Railways website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/.

The organisation has also provided security helpline number and passenger complaint helpline number which are as follows-

Security Helpline Number- 182

Passenger Complaint Helpline Number- 138

Following is the list of trains which have been cancelled till April 15, 2019: