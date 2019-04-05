Toggle Menu
IRCTC Indian Railways cancelled trains list: Check herehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/irctc-indian-railways-cancelled-trains-list-check-here-5660352/

IRCTC Indian Railways cancelled trains list: Check here

IRCTC Indian Railways Cancelled Trains List: For further information about the cancelled trains, passengers can contact Railway Enquiry No. 139 or visit the Indian Railways website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/.

Pune: Central Railway set to deploy 50 special trains to beat summer rush
IRCTC Cancelled Trains List

IRCTC Indian Railways Cancelled Trains List: The Indian Railways released a list of trains which have been cancelled until April 15, 2019, due to undergoing infrastructural work and maintenance work. The list includes trains which ply daily, weekly, or 5-days or 6-days in a week. The list was released by the Northern Railway division of the organisation.

For further information about the cancelled trains, passengers can contact Railway Enquiry No. 139 or visit the Indian Railways website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/.

The organisation has also provided security helpline number and passenger complaint helpline number which are as follows-

Security Helpline Number- 182

Passenger Complaint Helpline Number- 138

Following is the list of trains which have been cancelled till April 15, 2019:

IRCTC Indian Railways cancelled trains list: Check here

IRCTC Indian Railways cancelled trains list: Check here

IRCTC Indian Railways cancelled trains list: Check here

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PM Modi Biopic: SC refuses urgent listing on plea seeking stay on film's release
2 Fake IFS officer flashing UN link for police escort arrested with husband in Noida
3 SC stays eviction of National Herald House, issues notice to Centre