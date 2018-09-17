IRCTC hotel-for-land scam: Delhi court summons Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi

Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav have been summoned on October 6. (File) Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav have been summoned on October 6. (File)

Taking cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) complaint in the IRCTC scam, a Delhi Court has issued summons to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and others.

The court has fixed October 6 as the next date of hearing. Besides Lalu and his family, the agency has named the former CM’s party colleague and former Union minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta and Lara Projects in the chargesheet filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a special court in Delhi.

Yadav and the IRCTC officials have been accused of allegedly misusing their position for granting sub-lease of the rights of two Railway hotels at Puri and Ranchi to Ms Sujata Hotel Pvt. Ltd owned by Vijay and Vinay Kochhar. In return, 358 decimal of land was transferred to Ms Delight Marketing Company Pvt Ltd (a company owned by the family of P C Gupta who is a close associate of Prasad and an MP from RJD) in February 2005 at a rate lesser than the then market value.

“The said company possessing valuable chunk of land gradually got transferred to Rabri Devi and her son Tejashwi by way of share purchase at nominal prices. The funds used to acquire the land had a dubious origin and had been laundered through 151 group companies belonging to P C Gupta by using an NBFC named Ms Abhishek Finance Company Limited,” the agency charged.

