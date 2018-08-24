IRCTC hotel-for-land scam: ED files chargesheet against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi, 13 others

Lalu and the IRCTC officials have been accused of allegedly misusing their position for granting sub-lease of the rights of two railway hotels at Puri and Ranchi to Ms Sujata Hotel Pvt. Ltd. owned by Vijay and Vinay Kochhar. Lalu and the IRCTC officials have been accused of allegedly misusing their position for granting sub-lease of the rights of two railway hotels at Puri and Ranchi to Ms Sujata Hotel Pvt. Ltd. owned by Vijay and Vinay Kochhar.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its first chargesheet against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and 13 others in connection with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam on Friday.

Besides Lalu and his family, the agency has named Lalu’s party colleague and former Union minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta and a firm Lara projects in the chargesheet filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a special court in the national capital.

Lalu and the IRCTC officials have been accused of allegedly misusing their position for granting sub-lease of the rights of two railway hotels at Puri and Ranchi to Ms Sujata Hotel Pvt. Ltd. owned by Vijay and Vinay Kochhar. The accused have been summoned by a Delhi court on August 31.

In return, 358 decimal of land was transferred to Ms Delight Marketing Company Pvt Ltd (a company owned by family of P C Gupta who is a close associate of Prasad and an MP from RJD) in February 2005 at a rate lesser than the then market value.

“The said company possessing valuable chunk of land gradually got transferred to Rabri Devi and her son Tejashwi by way of share purchase at nominal prices. “The funds used to acquire the land had dubious origin and had been laundered through 151 group of companies belonging to P C Gupta by using an NBFC named Ms Abhishek Finance Company Limited,” the agency charged.

Subsequently, the shares of Ms Delight Marketing Company Private Limited, it said, were acquired by Rabri Devi and Tejashwi at less than fair market value.

“It is noteworthy that the funds used for acquisition of shares by Rabri Devi are questionable and individuals from whom Tejashwi had purchased shares denied any knowledge of holding them,” it said.

The agency has also attached assets worth over Rs 44 crore in the case till now.

On April 16, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed the chargesheet in the case and had said that there was enough evidence against the accused. In addition to the above persons, the CBI had also named B K Agarwal, then managing director of IRCTC, then IRCTC director Rakesh Saxena and then group general managers of IRCTC V K Asthana and R K Goyal.

