IRCTC Holi Special Trains 2019: Check the schedule here

IRCTC Holi Special Trains 2019: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during the forthcoming Holi festival, Northern Railway has decided to introduce a few Holi special trains. According to the railway authorities, the schedule of these trains is as follows.

Dates of Run: 04414 from Anand Vihar on every Tuesday and Thursday from 12.03.2019 to 21.03.2019. 04413 from Lucknow on every Wednesday and Friday from 13.03.2019 to 22.03.2019.

Stoppages: Ghaziabad, Moradabad and Bareilly stations.

Dates of Run: 04401 from Anand Vihar on every Monday and Thursday from 11.03.2019 to 21.03.2019. 04402 from Mata Vaishno Devi Kalra on every Tuesday and Friday from 13.03.2019 to 22.03.2019.

Stoppages: Ghaziabad, Meerut City, Muzaffaranagar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Contonment, Pathankot Cantonment, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur stations.

Dates of Run: 09005 from Mumbai Central on every Friday from 01.03.2019 to 22.03.2019. 09006 from New Delhi on every Saturday from 02.03.2019 to 23.03.2019.

Stoppages: Vadodara and Kota stations.

Dates of Run: 04502 from Nangal Dam on every Monday from 11.03.2019 to 18.03.2019. 04501 from Lucknow on every Tuesday from 12.03.2019 to 19.03.2019.

Stoppages: Roop Nagar, Chandigarh, Ambala Cantonment, Jagadhari, Saharanpur Moradabad and Bareilly stations.

Dates of Run: 04998 from Bathinda on every Sunday from 10.03.2019 to 24.03.2019. 04997 from Varanasi on every Monday from 11.03.2019 to 25.03.2019.

Stoppages: Rampura Phul, Bamala, Dhuri, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantonment, Jagadhari, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Laskar, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow and Sultanpur stations.

Dates of Run: 04612 from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on every Sunday from 10.03.2019 to 24.03.2019. 04622 from Varanasi on every Tuesday and Friday from 12.03.2019 to 26.03.2019.

Stoppages: Udhampur, Jammu Tawi, Pathankot Cantonment, Jalandhar Cantonment, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantonment, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantonment, Jagadhari, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow amd Sultanpur stations