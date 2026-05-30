IRCTC gets FSSAI notice after video showing utensils washed in Mumbai-Ernakulam Duronto Express train toilet went viral
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to IRCTC over alleged food safety violations after a video went viral on social media showing catering staff washing food utensils inside a toilet on the Mumbai-Ernakulam Duronto Express. The regulator has sought an explanation, details of the catering contractor, and information on corrective measures taken.
In a letter dated May 28, 2026, the FSSAI said: “It has come to the notice of this office through a video circulating on social media that utensils used for catering services in Train No. 12223 – LTT ERS Duronto are allegedly being washed inside toilet premises of the train by catering staff/contractual personnel engaged for onboard catering services.”
It further stated that if the allegations are found to be true, reflects extremely unhygienic food handling practices and is in contravention of the hygiene and sanitary requirements prescribed under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.
“The practice of washing utensils in toilet areas poses serious risks of contamination and is highly objectionable from the food safety perspective. Such incidents adversely affect public health and consumer confidence in railway catering services,” the FSSAI said.
यात्रीगण कृपया ध्यान दें..
आपकी सेहत पर सीधा हमला किया जा रहा है।
दुरंतो एक्सप्रेस के कैटरिंग स्टाफ को यात्रियों के भोजन के बर्तनों को टॉयलेट के अंदर, कमोड के ठीक बगल में धोते हुए कैमरे में कैद किया गया है।
The food regulator also directed IRCTC to submit a factual explanation regarding the incident shown in the viral video. It has also sought details on whether catering services on the train were being operated by a contractor or licensee, along with complete information, including a valid FSSAI licence number if the contractor was engaged in food business activities. The IRCTC has also been asked to report the immediate corrective measures taken in response to the incident.
FSSAI has issued a statutory notice to @IRCTCofficial regarding serious food safety and hygiene violations on Train No. 12223. IRCTC has been directed to immediately submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report (ATR) on the matter. pic.twitter.com/y87MHBtCSM
— FSSAI (@fssaiindia) May 30, 2026
Meanwhile, sharing a post on X, IRCTC said that prompt action was taken and penalty was imposed on the service provider and concerned staff were taken off duty.
This is to clarify that IRCTC has received no notice from FSSAI in this case. All mobile catering units operates with FSSAI licenses issued by designated Railway authorities as per rules and regulations and not FSSAI authorities.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More