IRCTC gets FSSAI notice after video showing utensils washed in Mumbai-Ernakulam Duronto Express train toilet went viral

Mumbai-Ernakulam Duronto Express: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) over alleged food safety violations after a video surfaced on social media showing catering staff washing food utensils inside a train toilet on the Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus)-Ernakulam Duronto Express.

In a letter dated May 28, 2026, the FSSAI said: “It has come to the notice of this office through a video circulating on social media that utensils used for catering services in Train No. 12223 – LTT ERS Duronto are allegedly being washed inside toilet premises of the train by catering staff/contractual personnel engaged for onboard catering services.”