IRCTC launches E-Pantry service on 25 trains: Here’s how railway passengers can book online meal

IRCTC launches E-Pantry service, Indian Railway Train Online food Booking: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched its E-Pantry meal booking service for passengers, with the facility currently available on 25 Mail and Express trains. Initially, the e-pantry service was introduced on the Vivek Express (Train Nos. 22503/04).

In a statement, the IRCTC said: “IRCTC has launched E-Pantry meal booking facility for the convenience of the Mail/Express train passengers, the trains wherein meals are not included in ticket fare.”

What is IRCTC E-Pantry service?

The IRCTC E-Pantry service is a digitally enabled solution to pre-book meals on select trains with pantry cars. With introduction of E-Pantry service on Mail/Express Trains, passengers can now travel hassle free with their meals booked in advance.