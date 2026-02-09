IRCTC launches E-Pantry service on 25 trains: Here’s how railway passengers can book online meal

IRCTC Food Booking Online: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched its E-Pantry meal booking service for passengers, with the facility currently available on 25 Mail and Express trains.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 03:01 PM IST
IRCTC rolls out E-Pantry service on trains (Image generated using AI)IRCTC Train Food Booking Online: IRCTC rolls out E-Pantry service on trains (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

IRCTC launches E-Pantry service, Indian Railway Train Online food Booking: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched its E-Pantry meal booking service for passengers, with the facility currently available on 25 Mail and Express trains. Initially, the e-pantry service was introduced on the Vivek Express (Train Nos. 22503/04).

In a statement, the IRCTC said: “IRCTC has launched E-Pantry meal booking facility for the convenience of the Mail/Express train passengers, the trains wherein meals are not included in ticket fare.”

What is IRCTC E-Pantry service?

The IRCTC E-Pantry service is a digitally enabled solution to pre-book meals on select trains with pantry cars. With introduction of E-Pantry service on Mail/Express Trains, passengers can now travel hassle free with their meals booked in advance.

Who are eligible for IRCTC E-Pantry service?

According to IRCTC, the IRCTC E-Pantry service will be applicable for passengers with confirmed, RAC, or partially confirmed tickets to pre-order standard meals and Rail Neer, delivered directly to their seats by pantry car staff.

Also Read | IRCTC releases revised food menu for Vande Bharat Sleeper train; check full veg, non-veg meal options

Key features of IRCTC E-Pantry service

  • Digital Meal Booking

Passengers can easily pre-book a Standard Meal or Rail Neer online, ensuring meal delivery during their journey.

  • Cashless Payment

Payments can be made online via digital payment methods, eliminating the need for cash transactions during travel.

  • Verified Delivery

A Meal Verification Code (MVC) is used to confirm that the meals are delivered to the correct passenger.

Story continues below this ad
  • Transparency & Trackability

All meal orders are managed through digital dashboards, ensuring greater transparency, accountability, and compliance with tax regulations.

  • Refund for Non-Delivery

If a meal is not delivered as per the booking, passengers are entitled to a refund. Cancellation and refund details will be communicated through Email, SMS, or WhatsApp.

Also Read | Indian Railways makes ID verification mandatory on reserved trains in Bangladesh, Nepal border areas

How to book IRCTC E-Pantry service

  • Booking: Passengers can select the E-Pantry meal option during the booking process on the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in), either from the confirmation page or the “Booked Ticket History” section.
  • Confirmation: After booking, passengers receive a confirmation message and a Meal Verification Code (MVC) via SMS or email.
  • Meal Delivery: On the day of travel, passengers share the MVC with the vendor, who delivers the pre-ordered meal directly to their seat.

IRCTC E-Pantry Service: 25 Mail/Express Trains

Complete List of Trains with E-Pantry Facility
SN Train no. & Name
1 22503-04, Vivek Express
2 12483-84, ASR-KochuveliExp
3 12561-62, JYG-NDLS, SwantraSenani Express
4 12817-18, HTE-ANVT Swarnajavanti Express
5 18237-38, KRBA-ASR Chhattisgarh Express
6 12791-92, SC-DNR Express
7 12889-90, TATA-SMVB Express
8 12987-88, AII-SDAH SF Express
9 12649-50/ 12629-30, Karnataka SamparkKrantiExp
10 12617-18, Mangladweep Express
11 18477-78, Kalinga Utkal Express
12 12779-80, Goa Vasco Express
13 12533-34, LJN-CSMT Pushpak Express
14 12925-26, MMCT ASR Paschim Express
15 11061-62, LTT-JYG Express
16 16345-46, LTT-TVC Netravati Express
17 12615-16NDLS-MAS Grand Trunk Express
18 12493-94, PUNE-NZM Darshan Express
19 20805-06, VSKP- NDLS AP Expres
20 12303-04/12381-82, HWH- NDLS Poorva Express
21 14005-06, ANVT-SMI Licchhvi Express
22 12129-30, PUNE-HWH Azad Hind Express
23 12919-20, INDB-SVDK Malwa Express
24 19483-84, Ahmedabad Barauni Express
25 12801-02, PURI-NDLS Purushottam Express
Express InfoGenIE

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
The hardest frontier? Why West Bengal may be BJP's toughest electoral test yet
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
Netflix Desi Bling
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement