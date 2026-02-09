IRCTC launches E-Pantry service on 25 trains: Here’s how railway passengers can book online meal
IRCTC Food Booking Online: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched its E-Pantry meal booking service for passengers, with the facility currently available on 25 Mail and Express trains.
IRCTC launches E-Pantry service, Indian Railway Train Online food Booking: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched its E-Pantry meal booking service for passengers, with the facility currently available on 25 Mail and Express trains. Initially, the e-pantry service was introduced on the Vivek Express (Train Nos. 22503/04).
In a statement, the IRCTC said: “IRCTC has launched E-Pantry meal booking facility for the convenience of the Mail/Express train passengers, the trains wherein meals are not included in ticket fare.”
The IRCTC E-Pantry service is a digitally enabled solution to pre-book meals on select trains with pantry cars. With introduction of E-Pantry service on Mail/Express Trains, passengers can now travel hassle free with their meals booked in advance.
Who are eligible for IRCTC E-Pantry service?
According to IRCTC, the IRCTC E-Pantry service will be applicable for passengers with confirmed, RAC, or partially confirmed tickets to pre-order standard meals and Rail Neer, delivered directly to their seats by pantry car staff.
