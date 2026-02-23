IRCTC e-Pantry meal option: Here’s how to order breakfast, lunch or dinner on train | step-by-step guide

IRCTC e-Pantry meal option: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently introduced its e-Pantry meal booking service for passengers. At present, the facility is available on 25 Mail and Express trains. In the Mail and Express trains, the meals are not included in the ticket fare and the meals are to be purchased during the travel.

According to IRCTC, the e-Pantry service is a digitally enabled solution to pre-book meals on select Mail and Express trains with pantry cars. “The recently introduced e-Pantry meal booking facility in Mail/Express Train with pantry cars is receiving overwhelming response from the passengers,” it said in a statement on Monday.