IRCTC Divine East Temple Tour: Railways to operate Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist train – check journey date, route, ticket price

IRCTC Divine East Temple Tour Package: Indian culture places a lot of importance on making pilgrimage. It is said that one must visit these places of religious significance at least once in their life. It also helps local traders in India. IRCTC, an arm of Indian Railways has now made pilgrimages easier, and has introduced a Divine East Temple Tour package under its Bharat Gaurav train series.

The train journey will kick off from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station and take you to Varanasi, Kolkata, Gangasagar, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Konark, Chilika and Baidyanath Dham (Jyotirlinga) in 10 days. The major attraction for booking your seat abord the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train is the heritage sites, temples and beaches. Added on top is the chance to take a holy dip at Gangasagar.

IRCTC tour packages from Delhi: IRCTC Divine East Temple Tour Package full itinerary

The spiritual and cultural pilgrimage as part of IRCTC Divine East Temple Tour Package will take off from Delhi’s Safdarjung and leave you back in the same spot, only richer with experience.

You will experience

Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Jyotirlinga) and Ganga Aarti at Varanasi

A visit to the cultural capital of India, Kolkata, covering landmarks such as Victoria Memorial and other city attractions and significant temples like Kali Ghat (Shakti Peeth) and Dakshineshwar Kali Mandir.

Day Excursion of sacred shores of Gangasagar — this includes a holy dip at the Sagar Sangam and darshan at Kapil Muni Temple — is being billed as the main attraction of this tour.

The journey shall take you on to Puri, with a chance to take darshan at the revered Shri Jagannath Temple. A tour of the comprehensive Odisha circuit including Bhubaneswar, Dhauli Shanti Stupa,Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves, the Konark Sun Temple(UNESCO World Heritage Site) is part of the deal.

The final spiritual destination of the Divine East Temple Tour is Baidyanath Dham (Deoghar), one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

Before you know it, it will be time for you to return to Delhi, full of memories and memorable experiences.

IRCTC tour packages: What is Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train journey start date?

The journey aboard the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train begins at Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station on March 9, 2026 and conclude on March 18, 2026.

IRCTC tour packages list 2026: Key features of Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train

The train comes armed with enhanced safety and security features and dedicated tour managers.

This train can carry 150 tourists across its three categories: AC I, II and III. The train also boasts 2 restaurant cars, a major attraction of this unique train, and serves hygienic vegetarian meals.

IRCTC Bharat Gaurav train: What is the price of Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train

For a price of Rs 1,06,940/- per person for 1AC class, a person can experience spiritual richness and cultural extravaganza.

The rate for journey in 2AC stands at Rs 98,925 per person, while a person wishing to travel in 3AC will need to pay Rs 79,285.

Indian Railways Bharat Gaurav train: What is included in Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train

Package price of Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train’s Divine East Temple Tour will give you access to train journey in AC classes, accommodation in AC hotels, all meals (strictly vegetarian), and all transfer and sight-seeing in AC vehicles. It also includes travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers, besides a host of other wonders.

IRCTC tourism website: How to book Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train

You can book the Divine East Temple Tour on IRCTC’s tourism portal and through authorised IRCTC tourism offices across the country.

You can visit the website (www.irctctourism.combharatgaurav) to get details, check exact itinerary, and load up booking information.

IRCTC tour: What is IRCTC

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, or IRCTC, is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, and runs different tourism circuits. The journeys, such as its 10-day Divine East Temple Tour Package promises devotees and travellers an opportunity to witness in person some of the most revered pilgrimage destinations along with culturally rich heritage sites across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.