IRCTC Divine East Temple Tour: Railways to operate Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist train – check journey date, route, ticket price

IRCTC Divine East Temple Tour Package: Indian culture places a lot of importance on making pilgrimage. It is said that one must visit these places of religious significance at least once in their life. It also helps local traders in India. IRCTC, an arm of Indian Railways has now made pilgrimages easier, and has introduced a Divine East Temple Tour package under its Bharat Gaurav train series.
The train journey will kick off from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station and take you to Varanasi, Kolkata, Gangasagar, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Konark, Chilika and Baidyanath Dham (Jyotirlinga) in 10 days. The major attraction for booking your seat abord the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train is the heritage sites, temples and beaches. Added on top is the chance to take a holy dip at Gangasagar.
The spiritual and cultural pilgrimage as part of IRCTC Divine East Temple Tour Package will take off from Delhi’s Safdarjung and leave you back in the same spot, only richer with experience.
You will experience
The journey aboard the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train begins at Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station on March 9, 2026 and conclude on March 18, 2026.
The train comes armed with enhanced safety and security features and dedicated tour managers.
This train can carry 150 tourists across its three categories: AC I, II and III. The train also boasts 2 restaurant cars, a major attraction of this unique train, and serves hygienic vegetarian meals.
For a price of Rs 1,06,940/- per person for 1AC class, a person can experience spiritual richness and cultural extravaganza.
The rate for journey in 2AC stands at Rs 98,925 per person, while a person wishing to travel in 3AC will need to pay Rs 79,285.
Package price of Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train’s Divine East Temple Tour will give you access to train journey in AC classes, accommodation in AC hotels, all meals (strictly vegetarian), and all transfer and sight-seeing in AC vehicles. It also includes travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers, besides a host of other wonders.
You can book the Divine East Temple Tour on IRCTC’s tourism portal and through authorised IRCTC tourism offices across the country.
You can visit the website (www.irctctourism.combharatgaurav) to get details, check exact itinerary, and load up booking information.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, or IRCTC, is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, and runs different tourism circuits. The journeys, such as its 10-day Divine East Temple Tour Package promises devotees and travellers an opportunity to witness in person some of the most revered pilgrimage destinations along with culturally rich heritage sites across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.
