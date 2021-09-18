IRCTC launches cruise liner tours to Goa, Lakshadweep, Sri Lanka: All you need to know

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has tied up with Cordelia Cruises, a private company, to offer India’s first indigenous cruise liner from Saturday, September 18.

According to the IRCTC, guests onboard the ship will have the experience of sailing to some of the best Indian and international destinations like Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi, and Sri Lanka.

If you love to holiday in style, then this bespoke tour with ‘Lakshadweep Leisure’ tour on #Cordelia Cruise is made for you. Get a taste of the sea on this exclusive holiday experience & feel alive! #Book now on https://t.co/7Z4gmi3qM5 — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) September 13, 2021

The bookings can be made through the IRCTC website.

What are the itineraries and how much do they cost?

Currently, the website is offering a 5-day cruise from Goa to Lakshadweep from September 2021 to May 2022. The cost of the cruise ranges from over Rs 40,000 to Rs 56,000.

From Kochi, travellers can choose a 3-day cruise to Mumbai, with a day in Lakshwadweep, or a 4-day cruise to Goa, covering Mumbai and Lakshwadeep. The price of the cruise ranges from Rs 29,000 to Rs 44,000.

IRCTC is also offering a variety of cruises from Mumbai till October 2022. You can take a 2-day cruise to Goa or Kochi, or a 5-day cruise to Goa with a day in Lakshadweep and Kochi, each. You can also invest in a 2-day cruise out in the open sea. The cost of these cruises range from Rs 19,000 to over Rs 50,000.

From June 2022, you can also make bookings for a 2-day or 5-day cruise from Chennai to Sri Lanka, exploring Colombo, Galle, Trincomalee and Jaffna. The price of these cruises range from Rs 19,000 to Rs 50,000.

Other details to know

Children up to 12 years of age can sail free on any of the cruises till February 2022, if the bookings are made till October 31, 2021. However, port charges, gratuity and GST is applicable for kids between 2-12 years.

Till October 31, 2021, the IRCTC website is allowing travellers to pay 25 per cent of the payment while booking, and the rest of the amount later, i.e., 30 days before the date of sailing.