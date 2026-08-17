IRCTC cracks down on unauthorised water, food items on trains: Over 8,000 bottles seized

IRCTC crackdown on unauthorised food and water has led to over 8,000 bottles being seized during enforcement drives on trains and railway premises.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readAug 17, 2026 06:45 PM IST
IRCTC seizes over 8,000 bottles in crackdown on unauthorised train items (Image generated using AI)IRCTC seizes over 8,000 bottles in crackdown on unauthorised train items (Image generated using AI)
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IRCTC crackdown on unapproved food and water: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has intensified checks against unauthorised food and water items on trains, with over 8,000 bottles seized during enforcement drives. The action is aimed at curbing unauthorised sales and improving passenger safety.

As part of the drive, IRCTC has formed Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to carry out inspections at trains and railway stations in coordination with the commercial department of Indian Railways. The teams are checking for unauthorised packaged drinking water, food and beverage products and other items that do not meet prescribed standards.

In the Lucknow region, IRCTC officials inspected 117 trains between July 28 and August 8 and seized 5,241 bottles of unauthorised packaged drinking water.

In the Chandigarh region, 51 trains were inspected, resulting in the seizure of 3,108 bottles of unauthorised packaged drinking water. During two surprise inspections at Ambala, officials also seized 13 cartons of unauthorised products, including ice cream and flavoured milk.

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Similar checks were carried out at other locations. At Sabarmati BG railway station, IRCTC officials found unauthorised packaged drinking water and buttermilk being loaded onto trains. The items were seized for further action.

At Howrah, unauthorised food and beverage items were seized and disposed of during a surprise inspection. QRT teams also carried out inspections across Guwahati, Kamakhya, Agartala, Katihar, New Jalpaiguri and Dibrugarh, where unauthorised packaged drinking water and food items were seized.

In a statement, IRCTC said that QRT teams have been activated in all zones and regions of IRCTC to check sale of unapproved food & beverage items. It also advised catering service providers not to load, stock or sell unauthorised food and beverage items. It has also warned that violations could lead to strict action under the applicable licence terms.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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