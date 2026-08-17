IRCTC cracks down on unauthorised water, food items on trains: Over 8,000 bottles seized

IRCTC crackdown on unapproved food and water: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has intensified checks against unauthorised food and water items on trains, with over 8,000 bottles seized during enforcement drives. The action is aimed at curbing unauthorised sales and improving passenger safety.

As part of the drive, IRCTC has formed Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to carry out inspections at trains and railway stations in coordination with the commercial department of Indian Railways. The teams are checking for unauthorised packaged drinking water, food and beverage products and other items that do not meet prescribed standards.

In the Lucknow region, IRCTC officials inspected 117 trains between July 28 and August 8 and seized 5,241 bottles of unauthorised packaged drinking water.