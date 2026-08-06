IRCTC launches Bharat Gaurav train for 7 Jyotirlinga Yatra; Check route, dates and fare

3 min readAug 6, 2026 07:15 PM IST
Indian Railways tour package: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new pilgrimage tourism circuit, “Sapta Jyotirlinga Mahayatra,” on its Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train. The 11-day journey will cover seven revered Jyotirlingas, including Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar and Nageshwar.
The rail tour package will begin on September 25, 2026, from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station and will conclude on October 5, 2026. Passengers can board and de-board the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train at Delhi Safdarjung, Mathura Junction, Agra Cantt, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, and Bhopal Junction.
Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train will follow the route: Delhi Safdarjung – Ujjain – Mhow – Dwarka – Okha – Veraval – Khadki Junction – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Nashik Road – Delhi Safdarjung.
IRCTC Sapta Jyotirlinga Mahayatra tour package: List of places to visit
- Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple and corridor and Ram Ghat.
- Omkareshwar : Omkareshwar Jyortirlinga Temple
- Dwarka: Dwarkadhish Temple, Rukmini Devi Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga and Beyt Dwarka.
- Somnath: Somnath temple, Somnath beach and Bhalka Tirth.
- Pune: Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga.
- Aurangabad: Kailash Mandir in Ellora (UNESCO World Heritage Site), Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga temple
- Nasik: Trymbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple and Panchvati.
The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train can accommodate up to 150 passengers. It offers four categories of accommodation: Superior AC I (Coupe) with 30 seats, Superior AC I (Cabin) with 45 seats, Deluxe AC II Tier with 45 seats, and Comfort AC III Tier with 30 seats.
IRCTC Sapta Jyotirlinga Mahayatra tour package: Fare
The IRCTC’s Sapta Jyotirlinga Mahayatra tour package on the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train starts at Rs 88,810 per person on a triple-sharing basis. The package price goes up to Rs 1,34,255 per person for single occupancy in the Superior AC I (Coupe) category.
“Indian Railways is providing approximately 33% concession for promotion of rail tourism under Bharat Gaurav Train scheme which is already incorporated in the tour price. Package Price covers train journey in respective classes, accommodation in 3-star Hotels, all meals (VEG ONLY), all transfers & sight-seeing in AC Vehicles, Travel Insurance, and services of IRCTC Tour Managers etc,” the IRCTC said in a statement.
IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav train to cover 7 Jyotirlingas in 11 Days: Know how to book
The train ticket can be booked from the official website of IRCTC at http://www.irctctourism.com.
IRCTC Sapta Jyotirlinga Mahayatra: Tour Price & Cancellation Policy
₹1,34,255
Highest: Superior (AC I), Single Share
₹81,415
Lowest: Comfort (AC III), Child (5-11 yrs)
Tour Price by Category & Occupancy (₹ Per Person)
Superior
Class of Travel: AC I
Deluxe
Class of Travel: AC II
Comfort
Class of Travel: AC III
Cancellation Policy
Deductions increase sharply the closer to departure
Up to 15 days before
₹250/pax
8-14 days before
25% of cost
4-7 days before
50% of cost
Less than 4 days
100% of cost
Source: IRCTC