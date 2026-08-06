IRCTC launches Bharat Gaurav train for 7 Jyotirlinga Yatra; Check route, dates and fare

Indian Railways tour package: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new pilgrimage tourism circuit, “Sapta Jyotirlinga Mahayatra,” on its Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train. The 11-day journey will cover seven revered Jyotirlingas, including Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar and Nageshwar.

The rail tour package will begin on September 25, 2026, from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station and will conclude on October 5, 2026. Passengers can board and de-board the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train at Delhi Safdarjung, Mathura Junction, Agra Cantt, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, and Bhopal Junction.

Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train will follow the route: Delhi Safdarjung – Ujjain – Mhow – Dwarka – Okha – Veraval – Khadki Junction – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Nashik Road – Delhi Safdarjung.