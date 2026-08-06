IRCTC launches Bharat Gaurav train for 7 Jyotirlinga Yatra; Check route, dates and fare

IRCTC has launched a Bharat Gaurav tourist train covering seven Jyotirlingas. Check the complete route, travel dates, itinerary, fare and booking details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readAug 6, 2026 07:15 PM IST
7 Jyotirlingas in one train journey: IRCTC launches 11-day Bharat Gaurav yatra7 Jyotirlingas in one train journey: IRCTC launches 11-day Bharat Gaurav yatra (Image: IRCTC)
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Indian Railways tour package: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new pilgrimage tourism circuit, “Sapta Jyotirlinga Mahayatra,” on its Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train. The 11-day journey will cover seven revered Jyotirlingas, including Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar and Nageshwar.

The rail tour package will begin on September 25, 2026, from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station and will conclude on October 5, 2026. Passengers can board and de-board the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train at Delhi Safdarjung, Mathura Junction, Agra Cantt, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, and Bhopal Junction.

Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train will follow the route: Delhi Safdarjung – Ujjain – Mhow – Dwarka – Okha – Veraval – Khadki Junction – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Nashik Road – Delhi Safdarjung.

Also Read | Indian Railways orders faster completion of train accident inquiries

IRCTC Sapta Jyotirlinga Mahayatra tour package: List of places to visit

  • Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple and corridor and Ram Ghat.
  • Omkareshwar : Omkareshwar Jyortirlinga Temple
  • Dwarka: Dwarkadhish Temple, Rukmini Devi Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga and Beyt Dwarka.
  • Somnath: Somnath temple, Somnath beach and Bhalka Tirth.
  • Pune: Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga.
  • Aurangabad: Kailash Mandir in Ellora (UNESCO World Heritage Site), Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga temple
  • Nasik: Trymbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple and Panchvati.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train can accommodate up to 150 passengers. It offers four categories of accommodation: Superior AC I (Coupe) with 30 seats, Superior AC I (Cabin) with 45 seats, Deluxe AC II Tier with 45 seats, and Comfort AC III Tier with 30 seats.

IRCTC Sapta Jyotirlinga Mahayatra tour package: Fare

The IRCTC’s Sapta Jyotirlinga Mahayatra tour package on the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train starts at Rs 88,810 per person on a triple-sharing basis. The package price goes up to Rs 1,34,255 per person for single occupancy in the Superior AC I (Coupe) category.

“Indian Railways is providing approximately 33% concession for promotion of rail tourism under Bharat Gaurav Train scheme which is already incorporated in the tour price. Package Price covers train journey in respective classes, accommodation in 3-star Hotels, all meals (VEG ONLY), all transfers & sight-seeing in AC Vehicles, Travel Insurance, and services of IRCTC Tour Managers etc,” the IRCTC said in a statement.

IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav train to cover 7 Jyotirlingas in 11 Days: Know how to book

The train ticket can be booked from the official website of IRCTC at http://www.irctctourism.com.

IRCTC Sapta Jyotirlinga Mahayatra: Tour Price & Cancellation Policy

₹1,34,255
Highest: Superior (AC I), Single Share
₹81,415
Lowest: Comfort (AC III), Child (5-11 yrs)
Tour Price by Category & Occupancy (₹ Per Person)
Superior
Class of Travel: AC I
Single Share
1,34,255
Double Share
1,19,425
Triple Share
1,17,305
Child (5-11y)
1,09,910
Deluxe
Class of Travel: AC II
Single Share
1,24,755
Double Share
1,09,925
Triple Share
1,07,805
Child (5-11y)
1,00,410
Comfort
Class of Travel: AC III
Single Share
1,05,760
Double Share
90,930
Triple Share
88,810
Child (5-11y)
81,415
Cancellation Policy
Deductions increase sharply the closer to departure
Up to 15 days before
₹250/pax
8-14 days before
25% of cost
4-7 days before
50% of cost
Less than 4 days
100% of cost
Cancelling within 4 days of departure forfeits the entire package cost; booking early (15+ days out) limits the deduction to a flat ₹250 per passenger.
Source: IRCTC
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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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