Toggle Menu
IRCTC offers ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ package covering southern districtshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/irctc-bharat-darshan-special-tourist-train-kovalam-tirupati-kanyakumari-5947384/

IRCTC offers ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ package covering southern districts

IRCTC Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train 2019 Ticket Booking, Route, Package: The destinations covered in this route are Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kovalam, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Tiruchirapalli, Tirupati, and Mallikarjuna.

indian railways, irctc, bharat darshan special tourist train, irctc bharat darshan, irctc bharat darshan train 2019, irctc bharat darshan train schedule, irctc bharat darshan train route, irctc bharat darshan package, bharat darshan train 2019, bharat darshan train package, bharat darshan train price, irctc train ticket booking
The price per adult is Rs 12,285.

Under the ‘Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train’, the Indian Railways is offering the ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ package that covers all spiritual destinations in South India. The tour package starts on September 3 and ends on September 15.

The destinations covered in this route are Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kovalam, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Tiruchirapalli, Tirupati, and Mallikarjuna. There are 10 boarding or de-boarding points in between the whole route.

The package also includes accommodation, vegetarian meals and tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots. However, the entrance fee for monuments/temples is not included in the package. The price per adult is Rs 12,285.

Booking of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Trains is available online on IRCTC website.

Recently, IRCTC introduced an eight-day package covering Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar and Vaishnodevi. Earlier in August, IRCTC Tourism introduced a 13-day tour package covering Udaipur, Pushkar, Ajmer Shariff and Jaipur.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android