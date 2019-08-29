IRCTC offers ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ package covering southern districts

Under the ‘Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train’, the Indian Railways is offering the ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ package that covers all spiritual destinations in South India. The tour package starts on September 3 and ends on September 15.

The destinations covered in this route are Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kovalam, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Tiruchirapalli, Tirupati, and Mallikarjuna. There are 10 boarding or de-boarding points in between the whole route.

The package also includes accommodation, vegetarian meals and tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots. However, the entrance fee for monuments/temples is not included in the package. The price per adult is Rs 12,285.

Booking of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Trains is available online on IRCTC website.

Recently, IRCTC introduced an eight-day package covering Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar and Vaishnodevi. Earlier in August, IRCTC Tourism introduced a 13-day tour package covering Udaipur, Pushkar, Ajmer Shariff and Jaipur.