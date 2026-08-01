IRCTC says beta website boosts tatkal ticket bookings by 5% in first 3 minutes

IRCTC beta website has improved Tatkal ticket booking success by 5% in the first three minutes, according to Indian Railways.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Aug 1, 2026 05:24 PM IST
IRCTC Website Beta Version: Tatkal bookings rise 5% in first 3 minutes (Image: IRCTC)IRCTC Website Beta Version: Tatkal bookings rise 5% in first 3 minutes (Image: IRCTC)
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IRCTC website beta version: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Saturday said its beta website has increased Tatkal ticket booking success by 5% per cent during the crucial first three minutes after bookings open. Launched on July 15, 2026, the beta version of IRCTC’s new website aims to provide passengers with a faster, smoother and more user-friendly train ticket booking experience.

IRCTC new beta website comes with a sleek, contemporary look inspired by global design trends such as Glassmorphism, offering passengers a more engaging experience from login to ticket confirmation. “…offering a visually appealing and engaging journey from login to ticket confirmation.

With this upgrade, passengers can now enjoy a more structured and easily digestible presentation of information, guiding them effortlessly through their booking process,” IRCTC said.

Also Read | New IRCTC website launched: How to book train tickets in 5 simple steps

IRCTC beta website improves tatkal ticket booking speed

The new IRCTC beta website has improved the speed of ticket bookings, according to IRCTC data comparing the first and second fortnights of the month.

The platform recorded more than a 5 per cent increase in Tatkal bookings completed within the first 3 minutes, while bookings completed within the 5-minute window increased by 3 per cent. The 30-minute booking window also saw a rise of over 2 per cent, showing faster completion of ticket bookings.

 

IRCTC's Optimized Platform: Faster Tatkal Bookings

89.84%
Online booking share, as on July 2026 (up from previous months)
Rise in Bookings Completed Within Tatkal Time Windows
Comparing 1st vs 2nd fortnight of the month
+5%
 
+3%
 
+2%
 
3-minute Tatkal window
5-minute Tatkal window
30-minute window
The sharpest gains are in the fastest, most competitive Tatkal window — bookings completed within 3 minutes rose by over 5%, demonstrating quicker booking experience. The online ticket booking system has also significantly offloaded the PRS.
Source: IRCTC
Express InfoGenIE
 

Indian Railways online ticket booking share rise

IRCTC said the online booking share increased to 89.84 per cent in July 2026, compared with previous months. The digital booking platform has also helped reduce pressure on Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters by enabling more passengers to book tickets online.

Also Read | Indian Railways TTE Rules: How many coaches can one ticket examiner cover?

“Based on constructive feedback by users, IRCTC has significantly reduced interruptions such as repetitive CAPTCHAs and intrusive pop-up messages. The new website ensures a smooth, seamless digital journey, allowing passengers to focus solely on their booking tasks without unnecessary disruptions,” the railway PSU added.

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IRCTC beta website simplifies train ticket booking

IRCTC further said that its upgraded website has made it easier for passengers to check and compare train ticket availability across different classes on a single screen. It added that passengers can now view options like Sleeper, AC 3 Tier and AC 2 Tier together.

“This feature enables passengers to compare options at a glance, reducing navigation effort and empowering them to make informed decisions swiftly,” it said.

IRCTC Beta Website: Revamped Booking Experience

The revamped interface consolidates availability information for multiple travel classes onto a single screen, letting passengers compare options at a glance and make informed decisions swiftly.
Sleeper
AC 3 Tier
AC 2 Tier
Purpose of the Initiative
a
Improving User Interface
b
Enhance User Experience
c
Seamless, elevated ticket booking & allied activities on NGeT IRCTC Platform
More than a visual overhaul, the IRCTC Beta Website is a comprehensive reimagining of the online railway reservation experience — laying a foundation for faster, simpler and more reliable future innovations.
Source: IRCTC
Express InfoGenIE

IRCTC beta website to get more updates based on passenger feedback

IRCTC said the website upgrade process is ongoing and will continue to be improved based on passenger feedback. The platform will be regularly fine-tuned to provide a better and smoother booking experience for users.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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