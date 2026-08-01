IRCTC says beta website boosts tatkal ticket bookings by 5% in first 3 minutes

IRCTC website beta version: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Saturday said its beta website has increased Tatkal ticket booking success by 5% per cent during the crucial first three minutes after bookings open. Launched on July 15, 2026, the beta version of IRCTC’s new website aims to provide passengers with a faster, smoother and more user-friendly train ticket booking experience.

IRCTC new beta website comes with a sleek, contemporary look inspired by global design trends such as Glassmorphism, offering passengers a more engaging experience from login to ticket confirmation. “…offering a visually appealing and engaging journey from login to ticket confirmation.

With this upgrade, passengers can now enjoy a more structured and easily digestible presentation of information, guiding them effortlessly through their booking process,” IRCTC said.

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IRCTC beta website improves tatkal ticket booking speed

The new IRCTC beta website has improved the speed of ticket bookings, according to IRCTC data comparing the first and second fortnights of the month.

The platform recorded more than a 5 per cent increase in Tatkal bookings completed within the first 3 minutes, while bookings completed within the 5-minute window increased by 3 per cent. The 30-minute booking window also saw a rise of over 2 per cent, showing faster completion of ticket bookings.

IRCTC's Optimized Platform: Faster Tatkal Bookings 89.84% Online booking share, as on July 2026 (up from previous months) Rise in Bookings Completed Within Tatkal Time Windows Comparing 1st vs 2nd fortnight of the month +5% +3% +2% 3-minute Tatkal window 5-minute Tatkal window 30-minute window Source: IRCTC Express InfoGenIE

Indian Railways online ticket booking share rise

IRCTC said the online booking share increased to 89.84 per cent in July 2026, compared with previous months. The digital booking platform has also helped reduce pressure on Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters by enabling more passengers to book tickets online.

“Based on constructive feedback by users, IRCTC has significantly reduced interruptions such as repetitive CAPTCHAs and intrusive pop-up messages. The new website ensures a smooth, seamless digital journey, allowing passengers to focus solely on their booking tasks without unnecessary disruptions,” the railway PSU added.

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IRCTC beta website simplifies train ticket booking

IRCTC further said that its upgraded website has made it easier for passengers to check and compare train ticket availability across different classes on a single screen. It added that passengers can now view options like Sleeper, AC 3 Tier and AC 2 Tier together.

“This feature enables passengers to compare options at a glance, reducing navigation effort and empowering them to make informed decisions swiftly,” it said.

IRCTC Beta Website: Revamped Booking Experience The revamped interface consolidates availability information for multiple travel classes onto a single screen, letting passengers compare options at a glance and make informed decisions swiftly. Sleeper AC 3 Tier AC 2 Tier Purpose of the Initiative a Improving User Interface b Enhance User Experience c Seamless, elevated ticket booking & allied activities on NGeT IRCTC Platform More than a visual overhaul, the IRCTC Beta Website is a comprehensive reimagining of the online railway reservation experience — laying a foundation for faster, simpler and more reliable future innovations. Source: IRCTC Express InfoGenIE

IRCTC beta website to get more updates based on passenger feedback

IRCTC said the website upgrade process is ongoing and will continue to be improved based on passenger feedback. The platform will be regularly fine-tuned to provide a better and smoother booking experience for users.