IRCTC announces four special trains from Rajkot

Rahul Himalian, group general manager of IRCTC’s western zone, said two pilgrim special trains will start from February and as many Bharat Darshan trains will start from March. (Image source: Facebook/IRCTCofficial)

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), western zone, will run four special trains from Rajkot in February and March.

Rahul Himalian, group general manager of IRCTC’s western zone, said two pilgrim special trains will start from February and as many Bharat Darshan trains will start from March.

Dakshin Darshan Pilgrim Special Train, officials said, will cover Nashik, Aurangabad, Parli, Kurnool town, Rameswaram, Madurai and Kanyakumari from February 14 to February 25. Namami Gange Pilgrim Special Train, which will run between from February 27 and March 8, will cover Varanasi, Gaya, Kolkata, Ganga Sagar and Puri.

Kumbh Haridwar Bharat Darshan Train will run from March 6 to March 14 and cover Mathura, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Amritsar and Vaishnodevi, while South India Tour Bharat Darshan Train will cover Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Guruvayur, Tirupati and Mysore from March 20 to March 31, officials added.

“All the four trains will commence from and terminate at Rajkot. The ticket price will cover travel, food, bus (for local transport), dharamshala accommodation, tour guide and housekeeping expenses,” Himalian said.