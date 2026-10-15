IRCTC announces digital audits to monitor food safety and hygiene on trains, at stations

Indian Railways Food Safety:IRCTC is introducing a digital monitoring system to tighten checks on food safety and hygiene at catering units on trains and railway stations. For this, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has signed an agreement with the Quality Council of India (QCI) to bring its catering operations under a third-party audit mechanism.
The initiative aims to improve food safety checks, monitor hygiene standards, and make catering vendors more accountable for the quality of food served to railway passengers.
Under the agreement, QCI will inspect catering units managed by IRCTC on trains and at stations. The inspections will check food preparation and storage, staff hygiene, medical fitness, the use of protective equipment and pest control.
The official will use a mobile application to record their findings through photographs, geo-tagging and time-stamping. Audit reports must be submitted within 24 hours, helping IRCTC identify problems and track corrective action.
During the inspections, officials will also check the proper storage of vegetarian and non-vegetarian raw ingredients and temperature control for prepared meals. The audits will assess compliance with food safety rules set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
6
areas
What will the food safety audits check?
From meals cooked on board to station kitchens and staff hygiene, here is what IRCTC says the audits will cover.
1Food served on trains
Independent screening across trains to protect passengers from meals that are poorly prepared on board.
Meal preparation on board
2Station kitchens
Standard checks at static units at all major stations, to keep cooking areas clean.
Kitchen cleanliness
3Vendor accountability
Reports backed by digital evidence are filed within 24 hours, so catering licensees face quick penalties or corrective action.
Reports in 24 hoursPenalties
4Staff hygiene and grooming
On-ground checks will strictly enforce:
Medical fitnessProtective gearHospitality etiquette
5Food storage
Closer monitoring of:
Veg and non-veg raw items kept fully apartMeals held at the right temperatureVerified pest control
6What comes next
The umbrella agreement lets IRCTC add more joint programmes later, such as:
Passenger satisfaction surveysInfrastructure auditsSpecialised staff training
Food safety and hygiene are important concerns for passengers who depend on onboard catering during long-distance journeys or buy meals at railway stations. The new arrangement seeks to strengthen independent oversight of the catering services managed by IRCTC.
“This partnership marks a definitive shift toward a transparent, passenger-first future, ensuring every meal served on Indian Railways aligns with elite safety and health protocols,” IRCTC said in a statement.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More