IRCTC announces digital audits to monitor food safety and hygiene on trains, at stations

Indian Railways Food Safety: IRCTC is introducing a digital monitoring system to tighten checks on food safety and hygiene at catering units on trains and railway stations. For this, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has signed an agreement with the Quality Council of India (QCI) to bring its catering operations under a third-party audit mechanism.

The initiative aims to improve food safety checks, monitor hygiene standards, and make catering vendors more accountable for the quality of food served to railway passengers.

Under the agreement, QCI will inspect catering units managed by IRCTC on trains and at stations. The inspections will check food preparation and storage, staff hygiene, medical fitness, the use of protective equipment and pest control.