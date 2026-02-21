IRCTC announces 20% discount on Buddhist Circuit Tourist train package

Indian Railways Buddhist Circuit Tourist train package: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a 20 per cent discount on its Buddhist Circuit Tourist train package. Launched in 2007, the train offers tour itineraries for both domestic and international travellers, covering key destinations on the Buddhist Circuit.

Buddhist Circuit Tourist train route

The 7 nights/8 days Buddhist Circuit Tour package starts from Delhi Safdarjung covering the various important destinations associated with the life of Lord Buddha such as Bodhgaya, Nalanda (Rajgir), Varanasi (Sarnath), Lumbini, Kushinagar and Shravasti. The rail tour package also covers Taj Mahal.

IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Tourist train package

The IRCTC’s Buddhist Circuit Tourist train package is operated in a fully air-conditioned Deluxe Tourist Train comprising of 12 state-of-the-art ergonomically designed brand new LHB coaches equipped with modern amenities and facilities. The passengers have an option of travelling on specially designed AC-I coaches or AC-II coaches as per their choice.