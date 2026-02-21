IRCTC announces 20% discount on Buddhist Circuit Tourist train package

Indian Railways Buddhist Circuit Tourist train package: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a 20 per cent discount on its Buddhist Circuit Tourist train package. Launched in 2007, the train offers tour itineraries for both domestic and international travellers, covering key destinations on the Buddhist Circuit.
Buddhist Circuit Tourist train route
The 7 nights/8 days Buddhist Circuit Tour package starts from Delhi Safdarjung covering the various important destinations associated with the life of Lord Buddha such as Bodhgaya, Nalanda (Rajgir), Varanasi (Sarnath), Lumbini, Kushinagar and Shravasti. The rail tour package also covers Taj Mahal.
The IRCTC’s Buddhist Circuit Tourist train package is operated in a fully air-conditioned Deluxe Tourist Train comprising of 12 state-of-the-art ergonomically designed brand new LHB coaches equipped with modern amenities and facilities. The passengers have an option of travelling on specially designed AC-I coaches or AC-II coaches as per their choice.
According to IRCTC, the AC I coaches, besides being cozy and has spacious cabins and coupes, have been fitted with in-room amenities like individual lockers for tourists. “The train also has spacious AC-II Tier coaches which have been modified to have only spacious and comfortable cabins with separate sitting area.
Besides, the train has 2 aesthetically designed dining cars with capacity of 64 passengers each to dine together. The train has a fully equipped kitchen car which serves an array of specialty international and local cuisines for the on-board guests,” it said.
IRCTC discount on Buddhist Circuit Tourist train package
According to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, the exclusive 20 per cent discount on the Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train is applicable to domestic tourists as well as overseas Indian guests, including NRIs, PIOs and OCIs.
“For this special tour package, IRCTC is offering exclusive discounts for the domestic tourists and overseas Indian guests including NRIs, PIOs and OCIs.
IRCTC is offering a discount of 20% on the package. The 7 Nights/8 Days package under promo offer starts from Rs 76,905/- per person on twin sharing basis,” it said.
