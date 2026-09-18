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Six months after docking, Iranian navy ship still in Kochi, with some crew members

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Six months after docking, Iranian navy ship still in Kochi, with some crew membersA March 7 Reuters photograph shows IRIS Lavan at Kochi port. (Photo Enhanced using AI)
Written by: Divya A, Amrita Nayak Dutta
3 min readNew DelhiSep 18, 2026 05:27 AM IST First published on: Sep 18, 2026 at 05:20 AM IST

Six months after the outbreak of the war in West Asia, Iranian Navy landing ship IRIS Lavan, which docked in Kochi on March 4, the day the frigate IRIS Dena was sunk by a US submarine in the waters near Sri Lanka, remains at the port city with part of its crew.

The Lavan and Dena had come to India in February to participate in the International Fleet Review and the MILAN 2026 multilateral naval exercises in Visakhapatnam. As the ships set out for home after the exercise, the war began. A third Iranian Navy ship, the fleet supply vessel IRIS Bushehr, sought refuge in Sri Lanka on March 5.

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Divya A
Divya A

Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for ... Read More

Amrita Nayak Dutta
Amrita Nayak Dutta

Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Ind... Read More

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