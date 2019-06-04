Smriti Irani plans to auction memorabilia, donate proceeds to weavers

Newly inducted Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani has said that she plans to auction her personal memorabilia and donate the proceeds to weavers. The items, strictly pertaining to her “pre-politician days”, also include her Provident Fund records, while she was employed with a McDonald’s outlet in the late 1990s.

Advertising

Even the proceeds of the PF, which Irani says she has not claimed till date, will be donated.

Official sources in the Textile Ministry confirmed that they have been asked to identify a weaver cluster to whom the proceeds can be donated. The plan is at a preliminary stage, and the list of items to be included is being finalised.

“Even during her previous term in the Textile Ministry, the minister was very keen to work for the betterment of handloom weavers. Based on the list of items, the date and other details will be worked out, and the weaver cluster/clusters will be finalised,” the official said.

Irani was earlier quoted as saying that after her application for a cabin crew job was rejected by Jet Airways, she landed a “lowest-rung job at a McDonald outlet, where she earned Rs 1,800 a month”. Now, the PF records for her employee-ship have been retrieved by an official of one of the textile councils based in Mumbai. It was her first job and the records carry her maiden name – Smriti Malhotra.