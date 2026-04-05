Iran war: Air India, Air India Express plan 30 West Asia flights on April 6 – Check routes

Iran war latest news: Amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East, Air India and Air India Express have decided to operate 30 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on Monday (April 6). This includes 10 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO
“Air India group is exploring every opportunity to operate other additional ad-hoc flights to and from destinations in West Asia,” it said.
However, the services to and from UAE are subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time. “These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE,” it added.
In a statement, the Air India Group said that passengers booked on routes where its scheduled services are temporarily suspended can either rebook for a later date at no additional cost or opt for a full refund.
“Air India guests are advised to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline’s website at https://airindia.com. For more information, please contact the 24×7 customer support hotline at +911169329333 or +911169329999.
Air India Express guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE can conveniently rebook their flights without additional charges on Air India Express’ additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to any destination in India,” it added.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More