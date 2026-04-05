Iran war: Air India, Air India Express plan 30 West Asia flights on April 6 – Check routes

Iran war latest news: Amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East, Air India and Air India Express have decided to operate 30 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on Monday (April 6). This includes 10 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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“Air India group is exploring every opportunity to operate other additional ad-hoc flights to and from destinations in West Asia,” it said.

However, the services to and from UAE are subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time. “These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE,” it added.