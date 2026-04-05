Iran war: Air India, Air India Express plan 30 West Asia flights on April 6 – Check routes

Air India West Asia flights April 6 include around 30 services amid Iran war disruptions. Check routes.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readApr 5, 2026 08:15 PM IST
Amid Iran War, Air India Group Plans 30 West Asia Flights on April 6 (Image: Air India)Amid Iran War, Air India Group Plans 30 West Asia Flights on April 6 (Image: Air India)
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Iran war latest news: Amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East, Air India and Air India Express have decided to operate 30 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on Monday (April 6). This includes 10 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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“Air India group is exploring every opportunity to operate other additional ad-hoc flights to and from destinations in West Asia,” it said.

However, the services to and from UAE are subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time. “These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE,” it added.

Also Read | West Asia war: Iran targets petrochemical plant in Bahrain; power plants in Kuwait hit as conflict escalates

Air India West Asia flights on April 6

These flights will connect several cities in the Middle East including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Muscat, Jeddah and Riyadh.

Scheduled, Non-Scheduled & Suspended Flights – 6th April 2026Air India & Air India Express · UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia & other destinations

Country Airport ScheduledOps Ad HocOps Operating Sectors
UAE Dubai No Yes Air India – DelhiAir India Express – Mangalore
Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express – Delhi
Ras Al Khaimah No Yes
Sharjah No Yes Air India Express – Amritsar, Kannur
Al Ain No No
Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express – Delhi, Kannur, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram
Salalah No No
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India – Delhi, MumbaiAir India Express – Bengaluru, Kozhikode, Mangalore
Riyadh Yes No Air India – Delhi
Dammam No No
Bahrain Bahrain No No
Qatar Doha No No
Kuwait Kuwait No No
Israel Tel Aviv No No
* Yes Scheduled  |  Yes Ad Hoc  |  Red = Air India · Orange = Air India Express
Express InfoGenIE

Air India refund policy

In a statement, the Air India Group said that passengers booked on routes where its scheduled services are temporarily suspended can either rebook for a later date at no additional cost or opt for a full refund.

“Air India guests are advised to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline’s website at https://airindia.com. For more information, please contact the 24×7 customer support hotline at +911169329333 or +911169329999.

Air India Express guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE can conveniently rebook their flights without additional charges on Air India Express’ additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to any destination in India,” it added.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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