Indians among 23 crew members onboard British vessel captured by Iran

Indian nationals are among the 23 people on board the British oil vessel seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, the tankers operator Stena Bulk said Saturday. The operator confirmed that the Swedish-owned vessel Stena Impero was “no longer under the control of the crew and remains uncontactable”.

There is no indication as to how many of the crew are Indian.

“There are 23 seafarers onboard of Indian, Russian, Latvian and Filipino nationality. There have been no reported injuries and the safety and welfare of our crew remains our primary focus. We are in close contact with both the UK and Swedish government authorities to resolve this situation and we are liaising closely with our seafarers’ families,” Erik Hanell, president and chief executive of Stena Bulk, said in a statement.

The company said the vessel was heading towards Iran.