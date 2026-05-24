Iran says nuclear programme is peaceful after Marco Rubio’s remarks in Delhi

Regarding the claims made by US Secretary of State, Iran stated that as a committed member of NPT, it has consistently declared that its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful and remains under the supervision of IAEA (Express/File photo)

In response to visiting United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s remarks that Iran can never have nuclear weapons, and they need to turn over their highly enriched uranium, the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Sunday said that they consider ‘the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology to be the legitimate and inalienable right of its people’’.

The embassy stated that Iran will never relinquish this lawful and internationally recognised right.

Regarding the US-Iran negotiations, on the sidelines of an official reception in New Delhi on Saturday evening, Rubio said, “There’s been some progress made…Even as I speak to you now, there’s some work being done…This issue needs to be solved, as the President (Donald Trump) said one way or the other. Iran can never have nuclear weapons. The straits need to be opened without tolls. They need to turn over the highly enriched uranium.”