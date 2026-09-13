Iran, UAE agree to ‘put past behind’. Trump ‘doesn’t care’

"We also had discussions with the Presidents of Russia and China, which were mostly brief exchanges. A promising outlook for the expansion of economic cooperation is taking shape”, it added. (Photo: X/@Iran_in_India)

Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to “put the past behind us and look to the future”, President Masoud Pezeshkian said a day after his conversation with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi during his visit to India for BRICS Summit 2026.

Asked about it, US President Donald Trump said he “doesn’t care if Gulf nations meet with Iran,” asserting “it’s up to them”.

In New Delhi, Pezeshkian said he held brief exchanges with the presidents of Russia and China, adding that there was a “promising outlook” for expanding economic cooperation.

In a post on X, Iranian Embassy in India posted the update.