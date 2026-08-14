Iran President to visit India for BRICS Summit

Pezeshkian and Modi had previously met on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024. (Photo: Archive)

IN HIS first visit to India in the wake of the conflict with the US since February, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to New Delhi next month to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, Iranian sources have confirmed to The Indian Express.

During his visit, the finer details of which are still being worked out, besides attending the summit, Pezeshkian will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a focus on strengthening India-Iran ties, status of the Chabahar port, and the latest developments in West Asia.

The Indian side is also expected to broach the issue of safety of Indian seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz, with several having lost their lives due to strikes by either side. More than 165 Indian seafarers are currently operating in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, according to latest figures given by New Delhi.