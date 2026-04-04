Iran mission uses donations to buy 40 tonnes of medicine, unable to send them home

An official source in New Delhi said, “Iran has conveyed its intention to use the funds to purchase medicines in India, for which permission was granted.”

A consignment of 40 tonnes of medici­ne bought in India is lying with the Iranian embassy in New Delhi, waiting to be sent to Iran.

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Ever since a Mahan Air aircraft that was to come to India to fetch the consignment was damaged in an air strike at Mashhad airport last week, the embassy has been trying to find a way to send the medicines home, an official told The Indian Express.

“The plane that was attacked by US-Israeli forces was scheduled to land in New Delhi to collect the 40-tonne cargo of medicines that the embassy had bought. We are now trying to figure out an alternative arrangement which is not easy in these circumstances,” the official said.