Iran-Israel War Update: IndiGo to resume Europe operations, increases flights to Middle East on March 8 – Full list

IndiGo to restart Europe operations: IndiGo on Saturday announced that it is restarting flight operations to European countries. The airline also said it will continue to operate flights to eight destinations across the Middle East.

“As the situation in and around the Middle East continues to evolve, we understand that many customers are still waiting to reach the places and the people that matter most to them,” it said in a statement.

IndiGo travel advisory

It also advised the passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. It added that flight schedule may change due to the situation in the Middle East amid the ongoing war between Iran and Israel.