Iran-Israel war update: Indian airlines cancel 350 international flights on March 1, Civil Aviation Ministry issues advisory

Flight cancellations due to Iran-Israel war: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has said that 350 flights operated by Indian domestic airlines have been cancelled today (March 1) amid the airspace restrictions in the Middle East following the war between Iran and Israel. 

Updated: Mar 1, 2026 05:14 PM IST
A group of passengers from Nepal is stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport terminal 2 as their flight to the middle east is cancelled due to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)A group of passengers from Nepal is stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport terminal 2 as their flight to the middle east is cancelled due to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
Iran-Israel war flights cancelled: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has said that 350 flights operated by Indian domestic airlines have been cancelled today (March 1) amid the airspace restrictions in the Middle East following the war between Iran and Israel.

“In view of airspace restrictions arising from geopolitical developments in the Middle East, a total of 350 flights operated by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled on 01.03.2026,” the MoCA said in a statement.

Civil Aviation Ministry issues advisory

The MoCA also advised the passengers to check their flight status with the concerned airlines and remain in close coordination with them for any required assistance.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation is in close coordination with airlines, airport operators and other stakeholders to proactively monitor the situation and facilitate necessary passenger support,” it added.

