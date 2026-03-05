Iran-Israel war update: Indian airlines cancel 281 international flights on March 5

A group of passengers is stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport terminal 2 as their flights to different places in the Middle East are cancelled due to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, in Mumbai on Sunday. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Iran-Israel war flights cancelled: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has said that 281 flights operated by Indian domestic airlines have been cancelled today (March 5) amid the airspace restrictions in the Middle East following the war between Iran and Israel. It also advised flyers to regularly monitor their flight status and remain attentive to updates shared through their registered contact details by their respective airlines.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia. As of 5 March, a total of 281 flights scheduled to operate today by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to regularly monitor their flight status and remain attentive to updates shared through their registered contact details by their respective airlines,” it said.