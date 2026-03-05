Iran-Israel war update: Indian airlines cancel 281 international flights on March 5

A group of passengers is stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport terminal 2 as their flights to different places in the Middle East are cancelled due to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, in Mumbai on Sunday.
(Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
Iran-Israel war flights cancelled: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has said that 281 flights operated by Indian domestic airlines have been cancelled today (March 5) amid the airspace restrictions in the Middle East following the war between Iran and Israel. It also advised flyers to regularly monitor their flight status and remain attentive to updates shared through their registered contact details by their respective airlines.
“The Ministry of Civil Aviation continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia. As of 5 March, a total of 281 flights scheduled to operate today by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to regularly monitor their flight status and remain attentive to updates shared through their registered contact details by their respective airlines,” it said.
On Tuesday, 1221 flights of domestic carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers were cancelled due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East.
Civil Aviation Ministry issues advisory
It also added that a dedicated Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) is functioning round-the-clock to provide real-time passenger support.
“A total of 1,461 grievances have been addressed during this period through AirSewa, social media platforms, and dedicated helpline calls, in coordination with airlines and other concerned stakeholders. For assistance, passengers may reach out to the Ministry’s PACR helpline numbers: 011-24604283 / 011-24632987,” the MoCA said.
Last week, the MoCA said major airports remain on operational alert to manage potential diversions and ensure smooth passenger facilitation. It added that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is maintaining close coordination with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety and operational norms.
