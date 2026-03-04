Iran-Israel war update: India issues helpline numbers for its citizens in Gulf nations | Check country-wise details

Passengers whose flights were cancelled, wait at the departure terminal of Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, as many airlines canceled flights due to the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. (AP Photo)

As the situation in West Asia remains fluid, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a country-wise list of emergency contact numbers connecting distressed Indian citizens in the Gulf Nations to the respective embassies. They have urged the Indian nationals to stay in contact with the missions and follow security guidance.

Apart from several advisories to keep the Indian citizens in the Middle Eastern countries updated and safe, along with providing information on repatriation activities, the Ministry has shared a list of numbers to connect with the special control room set up in view of the evolving situation.

The Special Control Room can be contacted from 9 am to 9 pm at: