Iran-Israel war update: India issues helpline numbers for its citizens in Gulf nations | Check country-wise details

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As the situation in West Asia remains fluid, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a country-wise list of emergency contact numbers connecting distressed Indian citizens in the Gulf Nations to the respective embassies. They have urged the Indian nationals to stay in contact with the missions and follow security guidance.
Apart from several advisories to keep the Indian citizens in the Middle Eastern countries updated and safe, along with providing information on repatriation activities, the Ministry has shared a list of numbers to connect with the special control room set up in view of the evolving situation.
The Special Control Room can be contacted from 9 am to 9 pm at:
1800118797 (Toll Free)
+91 11 2301 2113
+91 11 2301 4104
+91 11 2301 7905
Here’s a Country-wise list of Indian Embassy contact numbers
|Country
|
Indian Embassy number
|Bahrain
|+973 39418071
|Iran
|
+989128109115 / +989128109102 / +989128109109 / +989932179359
|Iraq
|
+964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899
|Israel
|
+972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378
|Jordan
|
+962 770 422 276
|Kuwait
|+ 965 65501946
|Lebanon
|+961 76860128
|Oman
|
+968 98282270 (Whatsapp) / 80071234 (Toll free)
|Qatar
|+974 55647502
|Ramallah, Palestine
|
+970 592916418
|Saudi Arabia (Riyadh)
|
+966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)
|Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
|
+966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093
|United Arab Emirates
|
+971 543090571 (Whatsapp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)
The embassy in Tehran on Tuesday said it has relocated most of the Indian students to safer locations outside the city. It has also made arrangements for their transportation, food and accommodation. only a smaller section of students who refused Embassy’s offer are still in Tehran.
The MEA said its missions in the Middle East are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant and follow local security guidance. It advised its nationals in Iran, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE and Palestine to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram