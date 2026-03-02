Iran-Israel war update: Air India extends suspension of Middle East flights, resumes services to 4 destinations

The airline said the temporary suspension will now remain in effect until 23:59 hrs on March 3, 2026. (Air India/X)

Iran-Israel war, Airspace closures in Middle East: Air India has extended the suspension of its Middle East services amid the ongoing tensions following the Iran-Israel war. The airline said the temporary suspension will now remain in effect until 23:59 hrs on March 3, 2026.

Air India also said it is closely monitoring and assessing the evolving situation in the Middle East. The airline has resumed scheduled operations to all its destinations in the USA, Canada, Europe and the UK. It also added that the safety and security of its passengers and crew remain its highest priority.

“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers impacted by the suspension of flights to the Middle East and is committed to assisting them with alternative arrangements and options of full refunds or complimentary rescheduling.