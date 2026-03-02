Iran-Israel war update: Air India extends suspension of Middle East flights, resumes services to 4 destinations

Iran-Israel war, Airspace closures in Middle East:Air India has extended the suspension of its Middle East services amid the ongoing tensions following the Iran-Israel war. The airline said the temporary suspension will now remain in effect until 23:59 hrs on March 3, 2026.
Air India international flight services latest news
Air India also said it is closely monitoring and assessing the evolving situation in the Middle East. The airline has resumed scheduled operations to all its destinations in the USA, Canada, Europe and the UK. It also added that the safety and security of its passengers and crew remain its highest priority.
“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers impacted by the suspension of flights to the Middle East and is committed to assisting them with alternative arrangements and options of full refunds or complimentary rescheduling.
We encourage you to check your flight status on http://airindia.com or contact our 24/7 support team at +911169329333,+911169329999 for more information. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” it said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that a total of 357 flights scheduled to operate today were cancelled due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East.
“We at the Ministry of Civil Aviation are closely monitoring passenger grievances through the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) and ensuring prompt redressal on priority. A total of 559 grievances have been addressed during this period through AirSewa, social media platforms, and dedicated helpline calls, in coordination with airlines and concerned stakeholders.
Passengers are advised to check official airline channels for accurate updates regarding cancellations and rescheduling. For assistance, they may contact the Ministry’s PACR helpline numbers at 011-24604283 / 011-24632987,” it added.
