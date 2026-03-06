Iran-Israel war update: IndiGo to operate flights to 5 destinations in Middle East on March 7 – Full list

Iran-Israel war, IndiGo flights to Middle East: IndiGo on Friday announced that it will operate flights to five cities in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. In a statement, the airline said that as the situation in and around the region remains volatile, it understands that many customers are still waiting to reach the destinations.

“As situation continues to be volatile in and around the Middle East, we understand that many customers are still waiting to reach the places and the people that matter most to them.

Over the past few days, our flights have helped reunite many with their loved ones. Yet, we know that some journeys are still unfinished,” it said.