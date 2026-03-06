Iran-Israel war update: IndiGo to operate flights to 5 destinations in Middle East on March 7 – Full list

Iran-Israel war, IndiGo flights to Middle East: IndiGo on Friday announced that it will operate flights to five cities in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. In a statement, the airline said that as the situation in and around the region remains volatile, it understands that many customers are still waiting to reach the destinations.
“As situation continues to be volatile in and around the Middle East, we understand that many customers are still waiting to reach the places and the people that matter most to them.
Over the past few days, our flights have helped reunite many with their loved ones. Yet, we know that some journeys are still unfinished,” it said.
Earlier in the day, IndiGo announced the extension of free waivers on cancellation up till March 31. “If you require additional support or clarification, please contact our Customer Contact Centre at +91 124 6173838. Please be assured that our teams remain actively engaged, working with care and diligence to support your travel plans while maintaining an unwavering commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew,” it added.
Waivers – Full waiver on cancellations are being extended for travel to and from the Middle East, and Istanbul, until 31 March 2026
Flight Status – If you are scheduled to travel, please stay updated on your flight status here http://bit.ly/31paVKQ
IndiGo flights to/from Middle East on March 7
IndiGo Flight Updates – 7th March 2026Flights operating on 7th March · Subject to prevailing safety conditions & regulations
Flight*
Dep
Arr
6E 1453
BOM
DXB
6E 1464
DXB
DEL
6E 1463
DEL
DXB
6E 1454
DXB
BOM
6E 1461
DEL
DXB
6E 1462
DXB
DEL
6E 1448
HYD
AUH
6E 1449
AUH
HYD
Flight*
Dep
Arr
6E 1413
BOM
AUH
6E 1414
AUH
BOM
6E 1421
HYD
SHJ
6E 1422
SHJ
HYD
6E 1495
HYD
RKT
6E 1496
RKT
HYD
6E 1501
BOM
FJR
6E 1502
FJR
BOM
* Subject to prevailing safety conditions and applicable regulations.
