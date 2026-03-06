Iran-Israel war update: IndiGo cancels 144 international flights on March 7, extends waivers till March 31

Iran-Israel war update: IndiGo has cancelled the operation of more than 100 flights on March 7 following the closure and restrictions of airspace in the Middle East.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readMar 6, 2026 03:28 PM IST
On Wednesday, the airline said that it cancelled more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations from February 28 to March 3On Wednesday, the airline said that it cancelled more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations from February 28 to March 3. (Reuters Photo/File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Iran-Israel war update, IndiGo flight cancellations: IndiGo has cancelled the operation of 144 scheduled flights on March 7 following the restrictions of airspace in the Middle East. It also extends free waivers on cancellation up till March 31.

IndiGo on Thursday said:

  • Waivers – Full waiver on cancellations are being extended for travel to and from the Middle East, and Istanbul, until 31 March 2026
  • Flight Status – If you are scheduled to travel, please stay updated on your flight status here http://bit.ly/31paVKQ

“If you require additional support or clarification, please contact our Customer Contact Centre at +91 124 6173838. Please be assured that our teams remain actively engaged, working with care and diligence to support your travel plans while maintaining an unwavering commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew,” it added.

Also Read | Flight Status Today Live Updates

IndiGo flight status

On Wednesday, the airline said that it cancelled more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations from February 28 to March 3 due to the evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and other Gulf countries.

“More than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations have been cancelled between February 28 and March 3,” IndiGo said.

IndiGo flight cancellation on March 7: Full list

IndiGo: Cancelled Flights – 7th March 2026All cancellations due to Airspace Restriction & Operational Reasons

144Total Cancelled
136Airspace Restriction
8Operational Reason
6EIndiGo
✈️ Airspace Restriction Cancellations 136 flights
FlightSector
6E 1BOM LHR
6E 2LHR BOM
6E 3DEL LHR
6E 4LHR DEL
6E 11DEL RKT IST
6E 12IST RKT DEL
6E 17BOM RKT IST
6E 18IST RKT BOM
6E 21BOM AMS
6E 22AMS BOM
6E 31BOM MAN
6E 32MAN BOM
6E 53BLR RUH
6E 54RUH BLR
6E 59BOM MED
6E 71DEL RUH
6E 72RUH DEL
6E 73BOM RUH
6E 74RUH BOM
6E 75AMD JED
6E 76JED AMD
6E 81BOM DMM
6E 82DMM BOM
6E 83DEL DMM
6E 84DMM DEL
6E 85HYD DMM
6E 86DMM HYD
6E 87CCJ DMM
6E 93HYD RUH
6E 94RUH HYD
6E 97LKO DMM
6E 98DMM LKO
6E 1201BOM BAH
6E 1202BAH BOM
6E 1231DEL KWI
6E 1232KWI DEL
6E 1233HYD KWI
6E 1234KWI HYD
6E 1235BOM KWI
6E 1236KWI BOM
6E 1238KWI COK
6E 1243AMD KWI
6E 1244KWI AMD
6E 1271COK MCT
6E 1301BLR DOH
6E 1302DOH BLR
6E 1303BOM DOH
6E 1306DOH BOM
6E 1307DEL DOH
6E 1308DOH DEL
6E 1313HYD DOH
6E 1315HYD DOH
6E 1316DOH HYD
6E 1318DOH HYD
6E 1321MAA DOH
6E 1322DOH MAA
6E 1323COK DOH
6E 1324DOH COK
6E 1325CNN DOH
6E 1326DOH CNN
6E 1341BOM DOH
6E 1342DOH BOM
6E 1345DEL DOH
6E 1346DOH DEL
6E 1403COK AUH
6E 1404AUH COK
6E 1405DEL AUH
6E 1406AUH DEL
6E 1407HYD AUH
6E 1408AUH HYD
6E 1409AUH BLR
6E 1413BOM AUH
6E 1414AUH BOM
6E 1415LKO AUH
6E 1416AUH LKO
6E 1419BLR AUH
6E 1425TRV SHJ
6E 1426SHJ TRV
6E 1427ATQ SHJ
6E 1428SHJ ATQ
6E 1431AMD AUH
6E 1432AUH AMD
6E 1433CNN AUH
6E 1434AUH CNN
6E 1435CCJ AUH
6E 1436AUH CCJ
6E 1437AUH IXE
6E 1438IXE AUH
6E 1439IXC AUH
6E 1440AUH IXC
6E 1448HYD AUH
6E 1449AUH HYD
6E 1451BOM DXB
6E 1452DXB BOM
6E 1455BOM DXB
6E 1456DXB BOM
6E 1465HYD DXB
6E 1466DXB HYD
6E 1467IXE DXB
6E 1468DXB IXE
6E 1471MAA DXB
6E 1472DXB MAA
6E 1473CCJ DXB
6E 1474DXB CCJ
6E 1475COK DXB
6E 1476DXB COK
6E 1477AMD DXB
6E 1478DXB AMD
6E 1481IXC DXB
6E 1482DXB IXC
6E 1483PNQ DXB
6E 1484DXB PNQ
6E 1485BLR DXB
6E 1486DXB BLR
6E 1495HYD RKT
6E 1496RKT HYD
6E 1497CJB AUH
6E 1498AUH CJB
6E 1503CNN FJR
6E 1504FJR CNN
6E 1507STV DXB
6E 1508DXB STV
6E 1517COK RKT
6E 1518RKT COK
6E 5393BOM HYD
⚙️ Operational Reason Cancellations 8 flights
FlightSector
6E 7071BLR VGA
6E 7072VGA BLR
6E 7445BLR KLH
6E 7448KLH BLR
6E 7586BLR IXM
6E 7587IXM BLR
6E 7735BLR TCR
6E 7736TCR BLR
* All airspace restriction cancellations are due to ongoing regional airspace closures. Passengers are advised to contact IndiGo for rebooking assistance.
Express InfoGenIE

IndiGo flight status today (March 6)

On Friday, IndiGo has announced the operation of 17 departures (34 sectors) to 8 destinations in the Middle East. “Our teams will be reaching out directly to the customers of these specific flights through their registered contact details. We request that you do not proceed to the airport unless you have been notified.

Please keep a check on your flight status for the latest updates http://bit.ly/31paVKQ. If your flight is impacted, visit https://t.co/9VuwyhxE9G to explore alternate flight options or claim a refund,” it said.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 06: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments