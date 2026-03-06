Iran-Israel war update: IndiGo cancels 144 international flights on March 7, extends waivers till March 31

On Wednesday, the airline said that it cancelled more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations from February 28 to March 3. (Reuters Photo/File)

Iran-Israel war update, IndiGo flight cancellations: IndiGo has cancelled the operation of 144 scheduled flights on March 7 following the restrictions of airspace in the Middle East. It also extends free waivers on cancellation up till March 31.

IndiGo on Thursday said:

Waivers – Full waiver on cancellations are being extended for travel to and from the Middle East, and Istanbul, until 31 March 2026

Flight Status – If you are scheduled to travel, please stay updated on your flight status here http://bit.ly/31paVKQ

“If you require additional support or clarification, please contact our Customer Contact Centre at +91 124 6173838. Please be assured that our teams remain actively engaged, working with care and diligence to support your travel plans while maintaining an unwavering commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew,” it added.

IndiGo flight status

On Wednesday, the airline said that it cancelled more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations from February 28 to March 3 due to the evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and other Gulf countries.