Iran-Israel war update: IndiGo cancels 144 international flights on March 7, extends waivers till March 31

Iran-Israel war update, IndiGo flight cancellations:IndiGo has cancelled the operation of 144 scheduled flights on March 7 following the restrictions of airspace in the Middle East. It also extends free waivers on cancellation up till March 31.
IndiGo on Thursday said:
Waivers – Full waiver on cancellations are being extended for travel to and from the Middle East, and Istanbul, until 31 March 2026
Flight Status – If you are scheduled to travel, please stay updated on your flight status here http://bit.ly/31paVKQ
“If you require additional support or clarification, please contact our Customer Contact Centre at +91 124 6173838. Please be assured that our teams remain actively engaged, working with care and diligence to support your travel plans while maintaining an unwavering commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew,” it added.
On Wednesday, the airline said that it cancelled more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations from February 28 to March 3 due to the evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and other Gulf countries.
“More than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations have been cancelled between February 28 and March 3,” IndiGo said.
IndiGo flight cancellation on March 7: Full list
IndiGo: Cancelled Flights – 7th March 2026All cancellations due to Airspace Restriction & Operational Reasons
144Total Cancelled
136Airspace Restriction
8Operational Reason
6EIndiGo
✈️ Airspace Restriction Cancellations 136 flights
Flight
Sector
6E 1
BOM → LHR
6E 2
LHR → BOM
6E 3
DEL → LHR
6E 4
LHR → DEL
6E 11
DEL → RKT → IST
6E 12
IST → RKT → DEL
6E 17
BOM → RKT → IST
6E 18
IST → RKT → BOM
6E 21
BOM → AMS
6E 22
AMS → BOM
6E 31
BOM → MAN
6E 32
MAN → BOM
6E 53
BLR → RUH
6E 54
RUH → BLR
6E 59
BOM → MED
6E 71
DEL → RUH
6E 72
RUH → DEL
6E 73
BOM → RUH
6E 74
RUH → BOM
6E 75
AMD → JED
6E 76
JED → AMD
6E 81
BOM → DMM
6E 82
DMM → BOM
6E 83
DEL → DMM
6E 84
DMM → DEL
6E 85
HYD → DMM
6E 86
DMM → HYD
6E 87
CCJ → DMM
6E 93
HYD → RUH
6E 94
RUH → HYD
6E 97
LKO → DMM
6E 98
DMM → LKO
6E 1201
BOM → BAH
6E 1202
BAH → BOM
6E 1231
DEL → KWI
6E 1232
KWI → DEL
6E 1233
HYD → KWI
6E 1234
KWI → HYD
6E 1235
BOM → KWI
6E 1236
KWI → BOM
6E 1238
KWI → COK
6E 1243
AMD → KWI
6E 1244
KWI → AMD
6E 1271
COK → MCT
6E 1301
BLR → DOH
6E 1302
DOH → BLR
6E 1303
BOM → DOH
6E 1306
DOH → BOM
6E 1307
DEL → DOH
6E 1308
DOH → DEL
6E 1313
HYD → DOH
6E 1315
HYD → DOH
6E 1316
DOH → HYD
6E 1318
DOH → HYD
6E 1321
MAA → DOH
6E 1322
DOH → MAA
6E 1323
COK → DOH
6E 1324
DOH → COK
6E 1325
CNN → DOH
6E 1326
DOH → CNN
6E 1341
BOM → DOH
6E 1342
DOH → BOM
6E 1345
DEL → DOH
6E 1346
DOH → DEL
6E 1403
COK → AUH
6E 1404
AUH → COK
6E 1405
DEL → AUH
6E 1406
AUH → DEL
6E 1407
HYD → AUH
6E 1408
AUH → HYD
6E 1409
AUH → BLR
6E 1413
BOM → AUH
6E 1414
AUH → BOM
6E 1415
LKO → AUH
6E 1416
AUH → LKO
6E 1419
BLR → AUH
6E 1425
TRV → SHJ
6E 1426
SHJ → TRV
6E 1427
ATQ → SHJ
6E 1428
SHJ → ATQ
6E 1431
AMD → AUH
6E 1432
AUH → AMD
6E 1433
CNN → AUH
6E 1434
AUH → CNN
6E 1435
CCJ → AUH
6E 1436
AUH → CCJ
6E 1437
AUH → IXE
6E 1438
IXE → AUH
6E 1439
IXC → AUH
6E 1440
AUH → IXC
6E 1448
HYD → AUH
6E 1449
AUH → HYD
6E 1451
BOM → DXB
6E 1452
DXB → BOM
6E 1455
BOM → DXB
6E 1456
DXB → BOM
6E 1465
HYD → DXB
6E 1466
DXB → HYD
6E 1467
IXE → DXB
6E 1468
DXB → IXE
6E 1471
MAA → DXB
6E 1472
DXB → MAA
6E 1473
CCJ → DXB
6E 1474
DXB → CCJ
6E 1475
COK → DXB
6E 1476
DXB → COK
6E 1477
AMD → DXB
6E 1478
DXB → AMD
6E 1481
IXC → DXB
6E 1482
DXB → IXC
6E 1483
PNQ → DXB
6E 1484
DXB → PNQ
6E 1485
BLR → DXB
6E 1486
DXB → BLR
6E 1495
HYD → RKT
6E 1496
RKT → HYD
6E 1497
CJB → AUH
6E 1498
AUH → CJB
6E 1503
CNN → FJR
6E 1504
FJR → CNN
6E 1507
STV → DXB
6E 1508
DXB → STV
6E 1517
COK → RKT
6E 1518
RKT → COK
6E 5393
BOM → HYD
⚙️ Operational Reason Cancellations 8 flights
Flight
Sector
6E 7071
BLR → VGA
6E 7072
VGA → BLR
6E 7445
BLR → KLH
6E 7448
KLH → BLR
6E 7586
BLR → IXM
6E 7587
IXM → BLR
6E 7735
BLR → TCR
6E 7736
TCR → BLR
* All airspace restriction cancellations are due to ongoing regional airspace closures. Passengers are advised to contact IndiGo for rebooking assistance.
On Friday, IndiGo has announced the operation of 17 departures (34 sectors) to 8 destinations in the Middle East. “Our teams will be reaching out directly to the customers of these specific flights through their registered contact details. We request that you do not proceed to the airport unless you have been notified.
