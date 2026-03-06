Iran-Israel war update: Air India, Air India Express resume flight services to Jeddah, Muscat – check schedule
Airspace open in Middle East: Air India and Air India Express have announced the resumption of flight services to and from Jeddah and Muscat following the reopening of airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman.
Airspace open in Middle East:Air India and Air India Express have announced the resumption of flight services to and from Jeddah and Muscat following the reopening of airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman. However, due to the closure of airspace over several other countries in West Asia, the Air India group has extended the suspension of its scheduled operations until March 10, 2026.
“Due to the continuing airspace closures over multiple other countries in the West Asian region, Air India group’s scheduled operations to and from other points in West Asia remain suspended until 10 March 2026,” it said in a statement.
Air India, Air India Express to operate additional ad-hoc special flights
Air India and Air India Express have also announced the operation of additional ad-hoc special flights to and from Dubai, Muscat and Ras Al Khaimah on March 5-6 to bring back stranded passengers to India.
“These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant regulatory authorities in India, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, following comprehensive assessments of the prevailing conditions across multiple parameters, including safety, security, and operational feasibility,” it said.
It further said that these special flights are intended primarily to assist stranded travellers, priority will be given to guests holding existing bookings with either carrier.
Scheduled Flights – UAE & OmanAir India & Air India Express operations across key Middle East routes
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More