Iran-Israel war update: Air India, Air India Express resume flight services to Jeddah, Muscat – check schedule

Airspace open in Middle East: Air India and Air India Express have announced the resumption of flight services to and from Jeddah and Muscat following the reopening of airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Written by: Anish Mondal
Mar 6, 2026 12:19 AM IST
Air India Group resumes flight services to Jeddah and Muscat (Image: Air India/X)Air India Group resumes flight services to Jeddah and Muscat (Image: Air India/X)
Airspace open in Middle East: Air India and Air India Express have announced the resumption of flight services to and from Jeddah and Muscat following the reopening of airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman. However, due to the closure of airspace over several other countries in West Asia, the Air India group has extended the suspension of its scheduled operations until March 10, 2026.

“Due to the continuing airspace closures over multiple other countries in the West Asian region, Air India group’s scheduled operations to and from other points in West Asia remain suspended until 10 March 2026,” it said in a statement.

Air India, Air India scheduled flight operations from Saudi Arabia and Oman on March 5-6:

 

Scheduled Flights on 5th / 6th March 2026Air India Express & Air India operations to Oman and Saudi Arabia

🇴🇲 Oman · Muscat (MCT) Air India Express
Route Flight No.
Mumbai – Muscat – Mumbai IX235 / IX236
Delhi – Muscat – Delhi IX163 / IX164
Kochi – Muscat – Kochi IX432 / IX441
Kozhikode – Muscat – Kozhikode IX318 / 317
Mangaluru – Muscat – Mangaluru IX818 / IX781
Tiruchirappalli – Muscat – Tiruchirappalli IX620 / IX619
Thiruvananthapuram – Muscat – Thiruvananthapuram IX550 / IX549
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia · Jeddah (JED) Air India
Route Flight No.
Delhi – Jeddah – Delhi AI2255 / AI2256
Mumbai – Jeddah – Mumbai AI2245 / AI2246
* Subject to regulatory approvals. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for updates.
Air India, Air India Express to operate additional ad-hoc special flights

Air India and Air India Express have also announced the operation of additional ad-hoc special flights to and from Dubai, Muscat and Ras Al Khaimah on March 5-6 to bring back stranded passengers to India.

“These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant regulatory authorities in India, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, following comprehensive assessments of the prevailing conditions across multiple parameters, including safety, security, and operational feasibility,” it said.

It further said that these special flights are intended primarily to assist stranded travellers, priority will be given to guests holding existing bookings with either carrier.

Scheduled Flights – UAE & OmanAir India & Air India Express operations across key Middle East routes

🇦🇪 UAE · Dubai (DXB) Air India
RouteFlight No.
Mumbai – Dubai – MumbaiAI983D / AI984
Delhi – Dubai – DelhiAI995D / AI996
Mumbai – Dubai – MumbaiAI4201 / AI4202
Delhi – Dubai – DelhiAI4205 / AI4206
🇦🇪 UAE · Dubai (DXB) Air India Express
RouteFlight No.
Mumbai – Dubai – MumbaiIX1117 / IX1118
Kozhikode – Dubai – KozhikodeIX313 / IX314
Bengaluru – Dubai – BengaluruIX1115 / IX1116
🇴🇲 Oman · Muscat (MCT) Air India Express
RouteFlight No.
Mumbai – Muscat – MumbaiIX1112 / IX1113
Delhi – Muscat – DelhiIX6601 / IX6602
🇦🇪 UAE · Ras Al Khaimah (RKT) Air India Express
RouteFlight No.
Mumbai – Ras Al Khaimah – MumbaiIX1121 / IX1122
Kochi – Ras Al Khaimah – KochiIX1123 / IX1125
Delhi – Ras Al Khaimah – DelhiIX6603 / IX6604
Air India, Air India Express services to remain suspended on following routes in West Asia

West Asia Routes: Suspended Until Further NoticeAir India & Air India Express operations across UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain & Qatar

🇦🇪 UAE 5 route groups
Hub · Routes to IndiaAirline
Abu Dhabi →
Bengaluru, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirapalli
 Air India Express
Ras Al Khaimah →
Kannur, Kozhikode
 Air India Express
Sharjah →
Amritsar, Delhi, Indore, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirapalli, Varanasi, Vijayawada
 Air India Express
Dubai →
Amritsar, Goa, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kochi, Mangaluru, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirapalli
 Air India Express
Dubai →
Kochi, Hyderabad, Kochi
 Air India
🇴🇲 Oman 1 route group
Hub · Routes to IndiaAirline
Salalah →
Kozhikode, Kochi
 Air India Express
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 5 route groups
Hub · Routes to IndiaAirline
Riyadh →
Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kannur, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram
 Air India Express
Riyadh →
Delhi, Mumbai
 Air India
Jeddah →
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kozhikode, Mangaluru
 Air India Express
Dammam →
Bengaluru, Delhi, Kozhikode, Kochi, Mangaluru, Tiruchirapalli, Thiruvananthapuram
 Air India Express
Dammam →
Mumbai
 Air India
🇰🇼 Kuwait 1 route group
Hub · Routes to IndiaAirline
Kuwait →
Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Tiruchirapalli
 Air India Express
🇧🇭 Bahrain 1 route group
Hub · Routes to IndiaAirline
Bahrain →
Kozhikode, Kochi, Mangaluru
 Air India Express
🇶🇦 Qatar 2 route groups
Hub · Routes to IndiaAirline
Doha →
Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram
 Air India Express
Doha →
Delhi, Mumbai
 Air India
