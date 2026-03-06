Iran-Israel war update: Air India, Air India Express resume flight services to Jeddah, Muscat – check schedule

Airspace open in Middle East: Air India and Air India Express have announced the resumption of flight services to and from Jeddah and Muscat following the reopening of airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman. However, due to the closure of airspace over several other countries in West Asia, the Air India group has extended the suspension of its scheduled operations until March 10, 2026.

“Due to the continuing airspace closures over multiple other countries in the West Asian region, Air India group’s scheduled operations to and from other points in West Asia remain suspended until 10 March 2026,” it said in a statement.

Also Read | Flight Status Today Live Updates

Air India, Air India scheduled flight operations from Saudi Arabia and Oman on March 5-6:

Scheduled Flights on 5th / 6th March 2026Air India Express & Air India operations to Oman and Saudi Arabia 🇴🇲 Oman · Muscat (MCT) Air India Express Route Flight No. Mumbai – Muscat – Mumbai IX235 / IX236 Delhi – Muscat – Delhi IX163 / IX164 Kochi – Muscat – Kochi IX432 / IX441 Kozhikode – Muscat – Kozhikode IX318 / 317 Mangaluru – Muscat – Mangaluru IX818 / IX781 Tiruchirappalli – Muscat – Tiruchirappalli IX620 / IX619 Thiruvananthapuram – Muscat – Thiruvananthapuram IX550 / IX549 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia · Jeddah (JED) Air India Route Flight No. Delhi – Jeddah – Delhi AI2255 / AI2256 Mumbai – Jeddah – Mumbai AI2245 / AI2246 * Subject to regulatory approvals. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for updates. Express InfoGenIE

Air India, Air India Express to operate additional ad-hoc special flights

Air India and Air India Express have also announced the operation of additional ad-hoc special flights to and from Dubai, Muscat and Ras Al Khaimah on March 5-6 to bring back stranded passengers to India.