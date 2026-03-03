Iran-Israel War: Air India deploys widebody aircraft to Jeddah, Dubai to repatriate stranded passengers
Iran-Israel war latest update: Air India has deployed wide-body aircraft with higher passenger capacity on its services to Jeddah and Dubai to facilitate the return of stranded passengers from Middle East nations amid the ongoing war between Iran and Israel.
On Tuesday evening, a Boeing 777 aircraft with a capacity of close to 350 seats departed Mumbai for Jeddah. From Delhi, Air India is operating a Boeing 787-9 with around 300 seats for Dubai later tonight.
In addition, it also planned to operate a Boeing 787-8 aircraft with over 250 seats from Mumbai to Dubai in the early hours of March 4.
In a statement, Air India said that all the flights are expected to operate at full capacity on their return sectors on Wednesday, arriving at Mumbai and Delhi, respectively.
“Air India continues to closely monitor the evolving developments in the region. The airline remains fully committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and care for its passengers and crew,” it added.
Air India flight services
On Monday, Air India announced the resumption of its scheduled operations to all its destinations in the USA, Canada, Europe and the UK. It also added that the safety and security of its passengers and crew remain its highest priority.
“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers impacted by the suspension of flights to the Middle East and is committed to assisting them with alternative arrangements and options of full refunds or complimentary rescheduling.
We encourage you to check your flight status on http://airindia.com or contact our 24/7 support team at +911169329333,+911169329999 for more information. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” it said in a statement.
