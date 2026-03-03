Iran-Israel War: Air India deploys widebody aircraft to Jeddah, Dubai to repatriate stranded passengers

Iran-Israel war latest update: Air India has deployed wide-body aircraft with higher passenger capacity on its services to Jeddah and Dubai to facilitate the return of stranded passengers from Middle East nations amid the ongoing war between Iran and Israel.

On Tuesday evening, a Boeing 777 aircraft with a capacity of close to 350 seats departed Mumbai for Jeddah. From Delhi, Air India is operating a Boeing 787-9 with around 300 seats for Dubai later tonight.

In addition, it also planned to operate a Boeing 787-8 aircraft with over 250 seats from Mumbai to Dubai in the early hours of March 4.

In a statement, Air India said that all the flights are expected to operate at full capacity on their return sectors on Wednesday, arriving at Mumbai and Delhi, respectively.