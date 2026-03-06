Iran-Israel war: Air India, Air India Express to operate around 50 flights to six Middle East cities on March 7 – Full list

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readMar 6, 2026 10:47 PM IST
Air India Group plans around 50 flights to Six Gulf cities on March 7 (Image: Air India/X)Air India Group plans around 50 flights to Six Gulf cities on March 7 (Image: Air India/X)
Iran-Israel war update, Air India flights to Middle East: Air India and Air India Express have announced the operation of both scheduled and non-scheduled flights to six cities across the Middle East on March 7. The move comes after airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman reopened. However, flight services to other parts of West Asia will remain suspended following the closure of airspaces in the region.

Air India, Air India Express flights on March 7

On Saturday, Air India and Air India Express will operate around 50 flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

“To support guests stranded in the region, both airlines are operating additional non- scheduled commercial flights on 7 March with necessary clearances from Indian and local authorities.

Air India Express will operate 43 flights across the region on 7 March, and together the airlines are connecting Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah with major Indian cities,” it said in a statement.

Air India, Air India Express scheduled flights on March 7: Full list

Scheduled Flights – 7th March 2026Air India & Air India Express operations to Oman and Saudi Arabia

🇴🇲 Oman · Muscat (MCT) Air India Express · 7 flights
SectorFlight No.
Mumbai – Muscat – MumbaiIX235 / IX236
Delhi – Muscat – DelhiIX163 / IX164
Kochi – Muscat – KochiIX431 / IX432
Kochi – Muscat – KochiIX441 / IX442
Kozhikode – Muscat – KozhikodeIX337 / IX338
Kozhikode – Muscat – KozhikodeIX318 / IX317
Thiruvananthapuram – Muscat – ThiruvananthapuramIX550 / IX549
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia · Jeddah (JED)
✈ Air India
SectorFlight No.
Delhi – Jeddah – DelhiAI2255 / AI2256
Mumbai – Jeddah – MumbaiAI2251 / AI2252
Mumbai – Jeddah – MumbaiAI2245 / AI2246
✈ Air India Express
SectorFlight No.
Kozhikode – Jeddah – KozhikodeIX397 / IX398
Mangaluru – JeddahIX845
Jeddah – HyderabadIX940
* Subject to regulatory approvals. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest updates.
Air India, Air India Express non-scheduled flights on March 7: Full list

Scheduled Flights – 7th March 2026Air India & Air India Express · UAE and Oman Operations

🇦🇪 UAE 4 airports · 14 routes
✈ Dubai (DXB) Air India + Air India Express
SectorAirlineFlight No.
Mumbai – Dubai – DelhiAir IndiaAI4201 / AI4202
Delhi – Dubai – DelhiAir IndiaAI4205 / AI4206
Mumbai – Dubai – MumbaiAir India ExpressIX2117 / IX2118
Mumbai – Dubai – MumbaiAir India ExpressIX1117 / IX1118
Delhi – Dubai – DelhiAir India ExpressIX2115 / IX2116
Bengaluru – Dubai – BengaluruAir India ExpressIX1115 / IX1116
✈ Ras Al Khaimah (RKT) Air India Express
SectorFlight No.
Mumbai – Ras Al Khaimah – MumbaiIX1121 / IX1122
Mumbai – Ras Al Khaimah – MumbaiIX6605 / IX6606
Kochi – Ras Al Khaimah – KochiIX1123 / IX1125
Delhi – Ras Al Khaimah – DelhiIX6603 / IX6604
Bengaluru – Ras Al Khaimah – BengaluruIX6701 / IX6702
✈ Abu Dhabi (AUH) Air India Express
SectorFlight No.
Mumbai – Abu Dhabi – MumbaiIX257 / IX268
Bengaluru – Abu Dhabi – BengaluruIX865 / IX866
✈ Sharjah (SHJ) Air India Express
SectorFlight No.
Mumbai – Sharjah – MumbaiIX251 / IX252
Bengaluru – Sharjah – BengaluruIX6607 / IX6608
🇴🇲 Oman 1 airport · 2 routes
✈ Muscat (MCT) Air India Express
SectorFlight No.
Mumbai – Muscat – MumbaiIX1112 / IX1113
Delhi – Muscat – DelhiIX6601 / IX6602
* Subject to regulatory approvals. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest updates.
“Air India guests booked to travel from any point in the West Asia region (with tickets issued until 4 March 2026 and originally planned travel between 28 February and 8 March 2026) can conveniently rebook their flights to India on a future date within one month of originally intended travel date without any additional charges or otherwise applicable fare difference,” it said.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

