Iran-Israel war: Air India, Air India Express to operate around 50 flights to six Middle East cities on March 7 – Full list

Iran-Israel war update, Air India flights to Middle East: Air India and Air India Express have announced the operation of both scheduled and non-scheduled flights to six cities across the Middle East on March 7. The move comes after airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman reopened. However, flight services to other parts of West Asia will remain suspended following the closure of airspaces in the region.

Air India, Air India Express flights on March 7

On Saturday, Air India and Air India Express will operate around 50 flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

“To support guests stranded in the region, both airlines are operating additional non- scheduled commercial flights on 7 March with necessary clearances from Indian and local authorities.