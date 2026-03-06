Iran-Israel war: Air India, Air India Express to operate around 50 flights to six Middle East cities on March 7 – Full list

Iran-Israel war update, Air India flights to Middle East:Air India and Air India Express have announced the operation of both scheduled and non-scheduled flights to six cities across the Middle East on March 7. The move comes after airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman reopened. However, flight services to other parts of West Asia will remain suspended following the closure of airspaces in the region.
Air India, Air India Express flights on March 7
On Saturday, Air India and Air India Express will operate around 50 flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.
“To support guests stranded in the region, both airlines are operating additional non- scheduled commercial flights on 7 March with necessary clearances from Indian and local authorities.
Air India Express will operate 43 flights across the region on 7 March, and together the airlines are connecting Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah with major Indian cities,” it said in a statement.
Air India, Air India Express scheduled flights on March 7: Full list
Scheduled Flights – 7th March 2026Air India & Air India Express operations to Oman and Saudi Arabia
🇴🇲 Oman · Muscat (MCT) Air India Express · 7 flights
Sector
Flight No.
Mumbai – Muscat – Mumbai
IX235 / IX236
Delhi – Muscat – Delhi
IX163 / IX164
Kochi – Muscat – Kochi
IX431 / IX432
Kochi – Muscat – Kochi
IX441 / IX442
Kozhikode – Muscat – Kozhikode
IX337 / IX338
Kozhikode – Muscat – Kozhikode
IX318 / IX317
Thiruvananthapuram – Muscat – Thiruvananthapuram
IX550 / IX549
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia · Jeddah (JED)
✈ Air India
Sector
Flight No.
Delhi – Jeddah – Delhi
AI2255 / AI2256
Mumbai – Jeddah – Mumbai
AI2251 / AI2252
Mumbai – Jeddah – Mumbai
AI2245 / AI2246
✈ Air India Express
Sector
Flight No.
Kozhikode – Jeddah – Kozhikode
IX397 / IX398
Mangaluru – Jeddah
IX845
Jeddah – Hyderabad
IX940
* Subject to regulatory approvals. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest updates.
“Air India guests booked to travel from any point in the West Asia region (with tickets issued until 4 March 2026 and originally planned travel between 28 February and 8 March 2026) can conveniently rebook their flights to India on a future date within one month of originally intended travel date without any additional charges or otherwise applicable fare difference,” it said.
