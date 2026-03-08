Iran-Israel war 2026: Air India to operate 78 additional international flights on 9 routes from March 10 – Full list

Iran-Israel war update: Air India plans 78 additional international flights on nine routes from March 10 as airlines adjust schedules amid West Asia airspace disruptions.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Mar 8, 2026 04:19 PM IST
Air India announces 78 extra international flights on 9 routes from March 10 amid Iran-Israel war (Image: Air India)Air India announces 78 extra international flights on 9 routes from March 10 amid Iran-Israel war (Image: Air India)
Iran-Israel war, Air India International Flights: Air India is set to operate 78 additional flights on nine routes from March 10. These extra flights are expected to meet the high demand for reliable travel options amid the ongoing situation in West Asia due to the Iran-Israel war.

It also announced that additional capacity will be deployed to five key gateways in Europe and to New York (JFK) over the next few days, supported by extra services to the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Also Read | Iran-Israel war: Air India, Air India Express to operate 50+ flights to six Middle East cities on March 8 – Full list

Air India additional international flights from March 10 – Routes

Air India will operate 78 additional flights on the following routes from March 10 to March 18. These are:

  • Delhi-New York (JFK)
  • Delhi-London (Heathrow)
  • Mumbai-London (Heathrow)
  • Delhi-Frankfurt
  • Delhi-Paris (CDG)
  • Delhi-Amsterdam
  • Delhi-Zurich
  • Delhi-Malé
  • Delhi-Colombo

These flights will add 17,660 seats on nine routes in both directions. “The additional flights on the European routes will operate with B787-8 and those to Malé and Colombo will be operated with A320neo aircraft. The flights to New York (JFK) are subject to the requisite regulatory approvals and would operate with Air India’s B777-300ER aircraft,” it said.

Air India international flights schedule from March 10-18

Air India – Schedule of Additional Flights10th – 18th March 2026 · Repatriation & Relief Operations

18
Flight Pairs
9
Days
3
Regions
AI
Operator
🌍 Europe 6 destinations · 10 flight pairs
FlightSectorDepArrDays of Operation
AI 165Delhi – London (LHR)12:2518:0011, 13, 15, 18 Mar
AI 166London (LHR) – Delhi19:3010:20+111, 13, 15, 18 Mar
AI 4131Mumbai – London (LHR)01:2506:4012, 14 Mar
AI 4130London (LHR) – Mumbai08:1022:5512, 14 Mar
AI 121Delhi – Frankfurt12:3017:5010–18 Mar (excl. 14 Mar)
AI 120Frankfurt – Delhi19:2008:50+110–18 Mar (excl. 14 Mar)
AI 4155Delhi – Amsterdam12:3018:0012, 14, 16 Mar
AI 4156Amsterdam – Delhi19:3509:00+112, 14, 16 Mar
AI 177Delhi – Paris (CDG)14:3020:4015 Mar
AI 178Paris (CDG) – Delhi22:1512:00+115 Mar
AI 151Delhi – Zurich13:3519:0010, 17 Mar
AI 152Zurich – Delhi20:3510:00+110, 17 Mar
🌎 Americas New York JFK · 1 route
FlightSectorDepArrDays of Operation
AI 4101Delhi – New York (JFK)05:3517:0512, 14, 17 Mar
AI 4102New York (JFK) – Delhi20:0520:30+112, 14, 17 Mar
🌏 South & Southeast Asia Maldives · Colombo · 2 routes
FlightSectorDepArrDays of Operation
AI 3201Delhi – Maldives02:0005:45Daily 10–18 Mar
AI 3202Maldives – Delhi06:4511:30Daily 10–18 Mar
AI 3203Delhi – Colombo00:1504:0010–17 Mar (excl. 11 Mar)
AI 3204Colombo – Delhi05:0008:4510–17 Mar (excl. 11 Mar)
* +1 indicates next day arrival. All times in local time of departure city. Subject to regulatory approvals and operational conditions.
Express InfoGenIE

On March 6, Air India and Air India Express have announced the resumption of flight services to and from Jeddah and Muscat following the reopening of airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman.

“Due to the continuing airspace closures over multiple other countries in the West Asian region, Air India group’s scheduled operations to and from other points in West Asia remain suspended until 10 March 2026,” it said in a statement.

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.

