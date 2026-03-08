Iran-Israel war 2026: Air India to operate 78 additional international flights on 9 routes from March 10 – Full list

Iran-Israel war, Air India International Flights:Air India is set to operate 78 additional flights on nine routes from March 10. These extra flights are expected to meet the high demand for reliable travel options amid the ongoing situation in West Asia due to the Iran-Israel war.
It also announced that additional capacity will be deployed to five key gateways in Europe and to New York (JFK) over the next few days, supported by extra services to the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
These flights will add 17,660 seats on nine routes in both directions. “The additional flights on the European routes will operate with B787-8 and those to Malé and Colombo will be operated with A320neo aircraft. The flights to New York (JFK) are subject to the requisite regulatory approvals and would operate with Air India’s B777-300ER aircraft,” it said.
Air India international flights schedule from March 10-18
Air India – Schedule of Additional Flights10th – 18th March 2026 · Repatriation & Relief Operations
18
Flight Pairs
9
Days
3
Regions
AI
Operator
🌍 Europe 6 destinations · 10 flight pairs
Flight
Sector
Dep
Arr
Days of Operation
AI 165
Delhi – London (LHR)
12:25
18:00
11, 13, 15, 18 Mar
AI 166
London (LHR) – Delhi
19:30
10:20+1
11, 13, 15, 18 Mar
AI 4131
Mumbai – London (LHR)
01:25
06:40
12, 14 Mar
AI 4130
London (LHR) – Mumbai
08:10
22:55
12, 14 Mar
AI 121
Delhi – Frankfurt
12:30
17:50
10–18 Mar (excl. 14 Mar)
AI 120
Frankfurt – Delhi
19:20
08:50+1
10–18 Mar (excl. 14 Mar)
AI 4155
Delhi – Amsterdam
12:30
18:00
12, 14, 16 Mar
AI 4156
Amsterdam – Delhi
19:35
09:00+1
12, 14, 16 Mar
AI 177
Delhi – Paris (CDG)
14:30
20:40
15 Mar
AI 178
Paris (CDG) – Delhi
22:15
12:00+1
15 Mar
AI 151
Delhi – Zurich
13:35
19:00
10, 17 Mar
AI 152
Zurich – Delhi
20:35
10:00+1
10, 17 Mar
🌎 Americas New York JFK · 1 route
Flight
Sector
Dep
Arr
Days of Operation
AI 4101
Delhi – New York (JFK)
05:35
17:05
12, 14, 17 Mar
AI 4102
New York (JFK) – Delhi
20:05
20:30+1
12, 14, 17 Mar
🌏 South & Southeast Asia Maldives · Colombo · 2 routes
Flight
Sector
Dep
Arr
Days of Operation
AI 3201
Delhi – Maldives
02:00
05:45
Daily 10–18 Mar
AI 3202
Maldives – Delhi
06:45
11:30
Daily 10–18 Mar
AI 3203
Delhi – Colombo
00:15
04:00
10–17 Mar (excl. 11 Mar)
AI 3204
Colombo – Delhi
05:00
08:45
10–17 Mar (excl. 11 Mar)
* +1 indicates next day arrival. All times in local time of departure city. Subject to regulatory approvals and operational conditions.
On March 6, Air India and Air India Express have announced the resumption of flight services to and from Jeddah and Muscat following the reopening of airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman.
“Due to the continuing airspace closures over multiple other countries in the West Asian region, Air India group’s scheduled operations to and from other points in West Asia remain suspended until 10 March 2026,” it said in a statement.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More