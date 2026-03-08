Iran-Israel war 2026: Air India to operate 78 additional international flights on 9 routes from March 10 – Full list

Iran-Israel war, Air India International Flights: Air India is set to operate 78 additional flights on nine routes from March 10. These extra flights are expected to meet the high demand for reliable travel options amid the ongoing situation in West Asia due to the Iran-Israel war.

It also announced that additional capacity will be deployed to five key gateways in Europe and to New York (JFK) over the next few days, supported by extra services to the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Air India additional international flights from March 10 – Routes

Air India will operate 78 additional flights on the following routes from March 10 to March 18. These are:

Delhi-New York (JFK)

Delhi-London (Heathrow)

Mumbai-London (Heathrow)

Delhi-Frankfurt

Delhi-Paris (CDG)

Delhi-Amsterdam

Delhi-Zurich

Delhi-Malé

Delhi-Colombo

These flights will add 17,660 seats on nine routes in both directions. “The additional flights on the European routes will operate with B787-8 and those to Malé and Colombo will be operated with A320neo aircraft. The flights to New York (JFK) are subject to the requisite regulatory approvals and would operate with Air India’s B777-300ER aircraft,” it said.