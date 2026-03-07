Iran-Israel war: Air India, Air India Express to operate 50+ flights to six Middle East cities on March 8 – Full list

Iran-Israel war update: Air India and Air India Express plan 50+ flights to six Middle East cities on March 8 as limited operations resume.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readMar 7, 2026 11:30 PM IST
Air India Group plans more than 50 flights to Six Gulf cities on March 7 (Image: Air India/X)Air India Group plans more than 50 flights to Six Gulf cities on March 7 (Image: Air India/X)
Iran-Israel war update, Air India flights to Middle East: Air India and Air India Express will continue the operation of both scheduled and non-scheduled flights to six cities across the Middle East on March 8. The move comes after airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman reopened.

“With airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remaining open, Air India and Air India Express continue to operate their scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat. Air India is maintaining scheduled flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah and back.

Air India Express continues scheduled operations connecting Muscat with Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Kannur, as well as services between Jeddah and Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru,” it said in a statement.

Air India, Air India Express flights on March 8 to Middle East

On Sunday, Air India will operate additional non-scheduled flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Dubai and back, while Air India Express will operate 30 additional flights between India and UAE cities: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

Air India, Air India Express scheduled flights on March 8: Full list

Scheduled Flights – 8th March 2026Air India & Air India Express · Oman and Saudi Arabia Operations

🇴🇲 Oman · Muscat (MCT) Air India Express · 7 routes
SectorFlight No.
Mumbai – Muscat – MumbaiIX235 / IX236
Delhi – Muscat – DelhiIX163 / IX164
Kochi – Muscat – KochiIX431 / IX432
Kochi – Muscat – KochiIX441 / IX442
Kozhikode – Muscat – KozhikodeIX337 / IX338
Kozhikode – Muscat – KozhikodeIX318 / IX317
Thiruvananthapuram – Muscat – ThiruvananthapuramIX550 / IX549
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia · Jeddah (JED)
✈ Air India
SectorFlight No.
Delhi – Jeddah – DelhiAI2255 / AI2256
Mumbai – Jeddah – MumbaiAI2245 / AI2246
✈ Air India Express
SectorFlight No.
Kozhikode – Jeddah – KozhikodeIX397 / IX398
Mangaluru – Jeddah – MangaluruIX845 / 846
Bengaluru – Jeddah – BengaluruIX941 / 942
* Subject to regulatory approvals. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest updates.
Express InfoGenIE

Air India, Air India Express non-scheduled flights on March 8: Full list

Additional Non-Scheduled Flights – 8th March 2026Air India & Air India Express · UAE and Oman

⚠️ These flights are intended primarily for stranded travellers. Priority will be given to guests holding existing bookings with either carrier.
🇦🇪 UAE 4 airports · 15 routes
✈ Dubai (DXB) Air India + Air India Express
SectorAirlineFlight No.
Mumbai – Dubai – DelhiAir IndiaAI4201 / AI4202
Delhi – Dubai – DelhiAir IndiaAI4205 / AI4206
Mumbai – Dubai – MumbaiAir India ExpressIX2117 / IX2118
Mumbai – Dubai – MumbaiAir India ExpressIX1117 / IX1118
Delhi – Dubai – DelhiAir India ExpressIX2115 / IX2116
Bengaluru – Dubai – BengaluruAir India ExpressIX1115 / IX1116
✈ Ras Al Khaimah (RKT) Air India Express
SectorFlight No.
Mumbai – Ras Al Khaimah – MumbaiIX1121 / IX1122
Mumbai – Ras Al Khaimah – MumbaiIX6605 / IX6606
Kochi – Ras Al Khaimah – KochiIX1123 / IX1125
Delhi – Ras Al Khaimah – DelhiIX6603 / IX6604
Bengaluru – Ras Al Khaimah – BengaluruIX6701 / IX6702
✈ Abu Dhabi (AUH) Air India Express
SectorFlight No.
Mumbai – Abu Dhabi – MumbaiIX257 / IX268
Bengaluru – Abu Dhabi – BengaluruIX865 / IX866
✈ Sharjah (SHJ) Air India Express
SectorFlight No.
Mumbai – Sharjah – MumbaiIX251 / IX252
Bengaluru – Sharjah – BengaluruIX6607 / IX6608
🇴🇲 Oman · Muscat (MCT) Air India Express · 2 routes
✈ Muscat (MCT) Air India Express
SectorFlight No.
Mumbai – Muscat – MumbaiIX1112 / IX1113
Delhi – Muscat – DelhiIX6601 / IX6602
* Subject to regulatory approvals. Priority given to guests with existing bookings. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest updates.
Express InfoGenIE

Air India Express, Air India flight cancellation status

Air India Express has also cancelled all its scheduled flights to and from Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Kuwait, and Riyadh stand cancelled until March 13. On the other hand, Air India has cancelled its scheduled flights to and from Dammam, Doha and Riyadh until March 10.

“Guests booked to travel on any of the cancelled flights may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.

Air India guests are advised to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline’s website at http://airindia.com. For more information, please contact the 24×7 customer support hotline at +911169329333 or +911169329999.

Story continues below this ad

Air India Express guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE can conveniently rebook their flights without additional charges on Air India Express’ additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to any destination in India,” it said in a statement.

Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

