Iran-Israel war: Air India, Air India Express to operate 50+ flights to six Middle East cities on March 8 – Full list

Air India Group plans more than 50 flights to Six Gulf cities on March 7 (Image: Air India/X)

Iran-Israel war update, Air India flights to Middle East: Air India and Air India Express will continue the operation of both scheduled and non-scheduled flights to six cities across the Middle East on March 8. The move comes after airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman reopened.

“With airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remaining open, Air India and Air India Express continue to operate their scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat. Air India is maintaining scheduled flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah and back.

Air India Express continues scheduled operations connecting Muscat with Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Kannur, as well as services between Jeddah and Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru,” it said in a statement.