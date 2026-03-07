Iran-Israel war: Air India, Air India Express to operate 50+ flights to six Middle East cities on March 8 – Full list

Iran-Israel war update, Air India flights to Middle East:Air India and Air India Express will continue the operation of both scheduled and non-scheduled flights to six cities across the Middle East on March 8. The move comes after airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman reopened.
“With airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remaining open, Air India and Air India Express continue to operate their scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat. Air India is maintaining scheduled flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah and back.
Air India Express continues scheduled operations connecting Muscat with Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Kannur, as well as services between Jeddah and Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru,” it said in a statement.
Air India, Air India Express flights on March 8 to Middle East
On Sunday, Air India will operate additional non-scheduled flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Dubai and back, while Air India Express will operate 30 additional flights between India and UAE cities: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.
Air India, Air India Express scheduled flights on March 8: Full list
Scheduled Flights – 8th March 2026Air India & Air India Express · Oman and Saudi Arabia Operations
🇴🇲 Oman · Muscat (MCT) Air India Express · 7 routes
Sector
Flight No.
Mumbai – Muscat – Mumbai
IX235 / IX236
Delhi – Muscat – Delhi
IX163 / IX164
Kochi – Muscat – Kochi
IX431 / IX432
Kochi – Muscat – Kochi
IX441 / IX442
Kozhikode – Muscat – Kozhikode
IX337 / IX338
Kozhikode – Muscat – Kozhikode
IX318 / IX317
Thiruvananthapuram – Muscat – Thiruvananthapuram
IX550 / IX549
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia · Jeddah (JED)
✈ Air India
Sector
Flight No.
Delhi – Jeddah – Delhi
AI2255 / AI2256
Mumbai – Jeddah – Mumbai
AI2245 / AI2246
✈ Air India Express
Sector
Flight No.
Kozhikode – Jeddah – Kozhikode
IX397 / IX398
Mangaluru – Jeddah – Mangaluru
IX845 / 846
Bengaluru – Jeddah – Bengaluru
IX941 / 942
* Subject to regulatory approvals. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest updates.
Air India Express, Air India flight cancellation status
Air India Express has also cancelled all its scheduled flights to and from Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Kuwait, and Riyadh stand cancelled until March 13. On the other hand, Air India has cancelled its scheduled flights to and from Dammam, Doha and Riyadh until March 10.
“Guests booked to travel on any of the cancelled flights may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.
Air India guests are advised to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline’s website at http://airindia.com. For more information, please contact the 24×7 customer support hotline at +911169329333 or +911169329999.
Story continues below this ad
Air India Express guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE can conveniently rebook their flights without additional charges on Air India Express’ additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to any destination in India,” it said in a statement.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More