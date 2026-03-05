Iran-Israel war 2026: IndiGo cancels 112 international flights on March 6 – Full list

Iran-Israel war update:IndiGo has cancelled the operation of 112 scheduled flights on March 6 following the restrictions of airspace in the Middle East. However, the flights announced earlier to Athens, Muscat, Jeddah, and Madinah, along with select repatriation flights to the UAE, have now commenced operations.
On Wednesday, the airline said that it cancelled more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations from February 28 to March 3 due to the evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and other Gulf countries.
“More than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations have been cancelled between February 28 and March 3,” IndiGo said.
The airline also said it is offering full flexibility and waivers for travel to and from the Middle East, as well as other affected international sectors, until March 7, 2026, for bookings made on or before February 28, 2026.
“In our continued effort to stand by you during this time, we are extending full flexibility and waivers for travel to and from the Middle East, along with other impacted international sectors, until 7th March 2026, for bookings made on or before 28th February 2026. Customers may opt for a full refund or reschedule at no additional cost.
Any further changes will be duly communicated through your registered contact details. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this carefully and remain available to support you in any way we can,” it said.
