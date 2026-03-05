Iran-Israel war 2026: IndiGo cancels 112 international flights on March 6 – Full list

Iran-Israel war update: IndiGo has cancelled the operation of more than 100 flights on March 6 following the closure and restrictions of airspace in the Middle East.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readMar 5, 2026 05:13 PM IST
On Wednesday, the airline said that it cancelled more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations from February 28 to March 3. (Image: )On Wednesday, the airline said that it cancelled more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations from February 28 to March 3. (Image: )
Iran-Israel war update: IndiGo has cancelled the operation of 112 scheduled flights on March 6 following the restrictions of airspace in the Middle East. However, the flights announced earlier to Athens, Muscat, Jeddah, and Madinah, along with select repatriation flights to the UAE, have now commenced operations.

On Wednesday, the airline said that it cancelled more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations from February 28 to March 3 due to the evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and other Gulf countries.

“More than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations have been cancelled between February 28 and March 3,” IndiGo said.

Iran-Israel flight affected

The airline also said it is offering full flexibility and waivers for travel to and from the Middle East, as well as other affected international sectors, until March 7, 2026, for bookings made on or before February 28, 2026.

“In our continued effort to stand by you during this time, we are extending full flexibility and waivers for travel to and from the Middle East, along with other impacted international sectors, until 7th March 2026, for bookings made on or before 28th February 2026. Customers may opt for a full refund or reschedule at no additional cost.

Any further changes will be duly communicated through your registered contact details. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this carefully and remain available to support you in any way we can,” it said.

IndiGo flight cancellation on March 6: Full list

✈️ IndiGo Flight Cancellations — 6th March 2026

All flights cancelled due to Airspace Restriction
112 Flights Cancelled
18+ Destinations Affected
6E IndiGo Airline Code
⚠️ Cancellation Reason: Airspace Restriction — All flights on 6th March 2026
All Destinations DXB — Dubai AUH — Abu Dhabi DOH — Doha KWI — Kuwait BAH — Bahrain SHJ — Sharjah RKT — Ras Al Khaimah DMM — Dammam RUH — Riyadh FJR — Fujairah LHR — London Heathrow AMS — Amsterdam IST — Istanbul 112 flights
Flight No. Sector Date Reason
6E 1BOMLHR6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 11DELRKT6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 11RKTIST6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 12ISTRKT6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 12RKTDEL6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1201BOMBAH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1202BAHBOM6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1231DELKWI6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1232KWIDEL6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1233HYDKWI6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1234KWIHYD6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1235BOMKWI6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1236KWIBOM6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1237COKKWI6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1238KWICOK6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1243AMDKWI6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1244KWIAMD6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1301BLRDOH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1302DOHBLR6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1303BOMDOH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1306DOHBOM6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1307DELDOH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1308DOHDEL6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1313HYDDOH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1315HYDDOH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1316DOHHYD6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1318DOHHYD6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1321MAADOH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1322DOHMAA6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1323COKDOH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1324DOHCOK6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1325CNNDOH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1326DOHCNN6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1341BOMDOH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1342DOHBOM6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1345DELDOH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1346DOHDEL6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1403COKAUH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1404AUHCOK6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1405DELAUH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1406AUHDEL6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1407HYDAUH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1408AUHHYD6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1409AUHBLR6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1411MAAAUH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1412AUHMAA6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1413BOMAUH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1414AUHBOM6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1415LKOAUH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1416AUHLKO6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1417AUHIXC6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1418IXCAUH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1419BLRAUH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1425TRVSHJ6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1426SHJTRV6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1427ATQSHJ6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1428SHJATQ6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1429BOMAUH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1430AUHBOM6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1431AMDAUH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1432AUHAMD6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1433CNNAUH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1434AUHCNN6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1437AUHIXE6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1438IXEAUH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1443AUHVTZ6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1444VTZAUH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1451BOMDXB6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1452DXBBOM6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1461DELDXB6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1462DXBDEL6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1465HYDDXB6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1466DXBHYD6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1471MAADXB6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1472DXBMAA6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1473CCJDXB6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1474DXBCCJ6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1475COKDXB6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1476DXBCOK6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1481IXCDXB6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1482DXBIXC6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1483PNQDXB6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1484DXBPNQ6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1485BLRDXB6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1486DXBBLR6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1487BBIDXB6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1488DXBBBI6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1503CNNFJR6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1504FJRCNN6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1513IXMAUH6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1514AUHIXM6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1517COKRKT6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 1518RKTCOK6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 17BOMRKT6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 17RKTIST6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 18RKTBOM6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 18ISTRKT6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 2LHRBOM6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 21BOMAMS6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 22AMSBOM6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 3DELLHR6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 4LHRDEL6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 54RUHBLR6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 81BOMDMM6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 82DMMBOM6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 83DELDMM6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 84DMMDEL6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 85HYDDMM6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 86DMMHYD6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 88DMMCCJ6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
6E 94RUHHYD6 Mar 2026Airspace Restriction
No flights found matching your search.
Source: IndiGo  |  All cancellations on 6th March 2026 due to Airspace Restriction
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
