Iran-Israel war 2026: IndiGo cancels 112 international flights on March 6 – Full list

On Wednesday, the airline said that it cancelled more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations from February 28 to March 3. (Image: )

Iran-Israel war update: IndiGo has cancelled the operation of 112 scheduled flights on March 6 following the restrictions of airspace in the Middle East. However, the flights announced earlier to Athens, Muscat, Jeddah, and Madinah, along with select repatriation flights to the UAE, have now commenced operations.

On Wednesday, the airline said that it cancelled more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations from February 28 to March 3 due to the evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and other Gulf countries.

“More than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations have been cancelled between February 28 and March 3,” IndiGo said.