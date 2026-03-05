‘Dubai city functioning normally, but flights keep getting cancelled’: Jharkhand couple stuck on honeymoon

A couple from Ranchi, who travelled to Dubai days after their wedding, have said that they have been stranded there after their return flight was disrupted amid ongoing regional tensions, which led to the cancellation of several flights and the closure of airspace in parts of the region.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Atul Oraon, 37, said he and his wife, Kanchan Bara, had travelled to Dubai on February 27, but were unable to return as scheduled after flights began getting cancelled from February 28.

The couple got married on February 22 and planned the vacation in Dubai after a week. “We reached Dubai on February 27 via an IndiGo flight. Our return flight was scheduled for March 4, also an IndiGo flight,” Oraon said.

According to him, their travel plan was initially smooth, but disruptions began soon after they arrived.

“We were not that aware of the situation in Dubai. On February 27, our trip started normally. From the very next day, however, the attacks started and the war situation began. Currently, Dubai city is functioning normally, but airlines are disrupted, and the airports were initially shut down,” he said.

Atul said they have been trying to secure another ticket to return to India, but bookings have repeatedly been cancelled. “Now, we can see some flights are operating. News reports say SpiceJet may operate six or seven flights. When I checked, Etihad and Emirates flights were not showing, but Air India and Air India Express flights were visible. We found one indirect flight to Surat on Air India Express and immediately booked that,” he said.

Atul said they are hoping to travel on March 8.

Atul works as a senior manager at Bokaro Steel Plant, and his wife is a dentist posted with the Jharkhand government in Latehar district.

Despite the flight disruptions, Atul said life in Dubai appears largely normal. “There was some panic earlier when all flights were cancelled. But now everything is normal. The city is operational. Stores and most tourist spots are open,” he said.

The couple had visited a few places during their stay. “We went for the desert safari, but apart from that, some places were closed. Otherwise, most tourist spots are open,” he said, adding that the traffic in the city is relatively less because incoming tourist numbers have dropped.

The couple first posted a video online, seeking assistance on X and tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the Chief Minister’s Office, which went viral. “I also searched for helpline numbers and contacted them through WhatsApp,” said Atul.

In the video, the couple requests the central and state governments to bring them back to India safely.

Atul further said that the situation remains fluid. “The situation is quite dynamic. If the flight on March 8 operates, we will come to India first. From there, travelling to any part of the country will not be difficult,” he said.

A government official from the Labour Department said they are aware of the couple’s situation and said that they would be returning on March 8.