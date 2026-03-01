Iran-Israel tensions disrupt air travel: 444 flights likely to be cancelled across India today

India’s civil aviation authorities are bracing for widespread disruption as tensions between Iran and Israel spill over into regional airspace operations, prompting hundreds of flight cancellations.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said 444 flights are likely to be cancelled on Saturday, a day after 410 services were grounded due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East. In a post on social media, the Ministry said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is coordinating closely with airlines to prioritise passenger safety and ensure adherence to operational regulations.

Due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, 410 flights of domestic carriers were cancelled on 28 February, and 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on 1 March. DGCA is maintaining close coordination with airlines to ensure full compliance with… — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) February 28, 2026

Travellers have been advised to check their flight status directly with airlines before leaving for the airport, as schedules remain fluid amid the evolving situation.

MoCA said major airports across the country remain on operational alert to handle possible route diversions and assist affected passengers. Senior officials have been deployed on the ground to oversee airline coordination, terminal crowd management and passenger facilitation.

The Ministry’s Passenger Assistance Control Room is continuing to monitor concerns raised by travellers to ensure swift resolution. According to MoCA, the AirSewa platform — which enables passengers to lodge and track grievances — received 216 complaints on Friday, of which 105 were resolved promptly.

ALSO READ | Travel advisory: Air India cancels several international flights on March 1 amid Iran-Israel war

Meanwhile, Air India announced the cancellation of multiple international flights scheduled for March 1, 2026, citing the closure and restrictions of Middle Eastern airspace. The airline said the decision was taken following its ongoing assessment of the situation and in the interest of the safety and security of passengers and crew.

In a post on X, Air India said it would continue to monitor developments closely and issue updates based on its risk evaluations. The carrier expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and said affected passengers are being informed and offered alternative travel options to minimise disruption.

Story continues below this ad

The latest cancellations come amid escalating hostilities in the region, with airspace closures significantly impacting flight operations to and from several international destinations.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THE IRAN-ISRAEL