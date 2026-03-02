Iran-Israel conflict: Indian airlines cancelled 357 flights

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Amid growing violence in the Middle East, travellers continue to bear the brunt as 357 flights were cancelled on Monday, March 2. The Indian government said it continues to be closely monitor the situation to facilitate relief for passengers.
“We at the Ministry of Civil Aviation are closely monitoring passenger grievances through the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) and ensuring prompt redressal on priority. A total of 559 grievances have been addressed during this period through AirSewa, social media platforms, and dedicated helpline calls, in coordination with airlines and concerned stakeholders,” the ministry said in a post on social media platform X.
The most recent cycle of violence that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran have spread wide with airports and refineries shut and prices of oil and gold zooming.
The situation in the Middle East region continues to be closely monitored to facilitate relief for passengers. Due to the ongoing situation, 357 flights planned for operation today were cancelled.
Passengers are advised to check official airline channels for accurate updates regarding cancellations and rescheduling, the ministry said. For assistance, they may contact the Ministry’s PACR helpline numbers at 011-24604283 / 011-24632987, it added.
