Iran-Israel conflict: Indian airlines cancelled 357 flights

Passengers stranded due to flight disruptions and cancellations following the situation in the Middle East, at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Amid growing violence in the Middle East, travellers continue to bear the brunt as 357 flights were cancelled on Monday, March 2. The Indian government said it continues to be closely monitor the situation to facilitate relief for passengers.

“We at the Ministry of Civil Aviation are closely monitoring passenger grievances through the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) and ensuring prompt redressal on priority. A total of 559 grievances have been addressed during this period through AirSewa, social media platforms, and dedicated helpline calls, in coordination with airlines and concerned stakeholders,” the ministry said in a post on social media platform X.

The most recent cycle of violence that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran have spread wide with airports and refineries shut and prices of oil and gold zooming.