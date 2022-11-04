Ready to supply India oil, need to find way around ‘illegal US sanctions’: Iran’s ambassador

Iran has conveyed to India its readiness to increase economic ties with the country by resuming oil supplies, Iran’s ambassador Iraj Elahi said in an interview with news agency ANI on Friday.

Elahi said, “We always express our readiness to increase our economic ties with India. It’s up to India, we are ready to deliver oil.”

The ambassador said that the independence of Iran was the best guarantee for India. Speaking about the relation between the two countries, he said, “Iranian govt has close relations and close cooperation with India against terrorist groups and we hope we enforce that cooperation.”

On sanctions against Iran by the United Nations, Elahi said, that it was an obstacle for the country. He stressed on the need for Iran and India to find a way to “solve this problem according to their national interests and not according to illegal US sanctions.”

We want to sell oil to India and buy what we need from India, the ambassador added.

Iran was one of India’s top energy suppliers till May 2019, when the country stopped purchasing crude oil after the threat of secondary sanctions by the US.